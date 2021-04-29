5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Arsenal

Arsenal's turbulent 2020-21 campaign could well end on a happy note, with the Gunners looking to make their mark in the UEFA Europa League. Winning the continental honor would see them secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2021-22 season and that could have a massive effect on their transfer plans.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't been able to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years, but the Gunners could look to close the gap with an important transfer window. Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes were two of his biggest signings last summer and it could be argued that they've both done reasonably well so far at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard's project is slowly taking shape in north London, but Arsenal need a couple of top-class additions to compete on all fronts next season.

On that note, here are five players who have been liked with moves to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

#5 Martin Odegaard | Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has hit the ground running after moving to Arsenal on a short-term loan deal in January. The Norwegian midfielder struggled for game time in Spain and decided to secure a temporary switch away from the club to get more game time under his belt.

He has done just that and has quickly become a key player for Arteta in midfield. Odegaard is one of the best passers of the ball and is blessed with outstanding vision, while he is also capable of scoring from long-range.

Arsenal have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid but are not expected to push for a permanent deal for the Spaniard. Arsenal paid out a £1.8million loan fee for Odegaard in January and are hoping to agree a permanent transfer in the region of £25m. [Mark Irwin @deathirwin] — Z (@ZRAFC) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Arsenal are yet to replace Mesut Ozil, so they could look to sign Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid if Los Blancos decide to part with their prized asset.

#4 Pau Torres | Villarreal

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Pau Torres is set to come up against Arsenal later today, as the Gunners travel to take on Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals. The Spaniard has been one of the standout players of Unai Emery's side and has reportedly set to secure a big-money move this summer.

Arsenal are on the lookout for a central defender and are believed to be keeping tabs on Torres, who looks set to go to the European Championships with Spain later this year. The elegant defender is dominant aerially and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, making him an intriguing option for Arteta.

Advertisement

Villarreal star Pau Torres reveals his 'pride' at attracting interest from Manchester United https://t.co/b75WXWenpf — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 26, 2021

Torres won't be short of suitors, so Arsenal might need to make a massive offer to secure his signature.

Also Read: 5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Chelsea

1 / 2 NEXT