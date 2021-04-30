5 players who have completed most dribbles in the Premier League this season

As we approach the business end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, the table is slowly starting to take shape. Manchester City's coronation is not too far away, as the Cityzens prepare to cap off another outstanding season in the top-flight by dethroning Liverpool, who have capitulated dramatically in 2021.

Much like the leaderboard for goals and assists, the list of players who have completed most dribbles this season has a different look to it. The Premier League is blessed with some of the most technically gifted players in world football, but the current season has been a hard one to call as there have been a handful of surprise performers.

They say dribbling is an art and quite rightly so, as it is some sight to watch a player waltz his way past an opposition defender. The list of five players to have completed most dribbles this season features two prominent names, but it also includes a couple of surprise inclusions.

Without further ado, let's have a look at who tops the list for most dribbles completed in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

#5 Ademola Lookman | Fulham, 74 dribbles completed

Aston Villa v Fulham - Premier League

Signed on loan from RB Leipzig for the 2020-21 season, Ademola Lookman's return to the Premier League has been an eventful one. The English winger is incredible to watch when in full flow and has improved progressively over the course of the season.

The youngster has recorded four goals and assists apiece for Fulham, which represents a decent return for a player leading the line for a relegation-threatened side. Lookman has also completed 74 dribbles so far and is fifth on the list currently.

Ademola Lookman (23): A data summary pic.twitter.com/bG0B1F2KK3 — Mezzala Football (@MezzalaFtbl) April 27, 2021

The Cottagers need a miracle to avoid relegation and could well turn to Lookman for inspiration in the coming weeks.

#4 Sadio Mane | Liverpool, 74 dribbles completed

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Sadio Mane has been one of Liverpool's biggest underperformers and has looked a shadow of his former self in the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Senegalese winger barely endured a lean patch at Anfield before the start of the season, as he produced the goods consistently for the Reds since his move from Southampton in 2016.

While Mane has completed 74 dribbles to date, his goal tally does not make for impressive reading. The 29-year-old has scored just eight times in 30 appearances for Liverpool so far and has often looked lost in front of goal, having missed several clear-cut chances over the course of the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin stood up for Sadio Mane 👏 pic.twitter.com/jwHzF6La43 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 24, 2021

He will hope to finish the season on an impressive note and come back stronger next season. After all, form is temporary, but class is permanent.

