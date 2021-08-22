5 most expensive outgoing transfers from the Premier League

The English Premier League is among the most followed domestic tournaments in the world. It generates significant revenue through broadcasting rights. Naturally, the clubs plying their trade in the competition attract big-money investors towards them.

Such investors make that additional effort to lure some of the best talents from around the world to their clubs in the Premier League. Their involvement only helps improve the overall quality of the English top-tier.

Other countries have also lured superstars from the Premier League

While the Premier League has its own attraction, other European competitions have their own as well.

It often happens that Premier League players are attracted by the nature of the challenge available elsewhere. Even the history of clubs such as Real Madrid has turned out to be a determining factor in players opting to leave the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Manchester United and join Real Madrid in order to try out a new challenge away from the Premier League back in 2009.

A number of star players have followed the road traveled by Ronaldo since. The nature of the money involved in these outgoing deals shows how highly the rest of Europe rates talent from the Premier League.

In the list below, we are going to discuss five of the most expensive outgoing transfers from one of the world's most popular leagues - the Premier League.

#5 Luis Suarez (£75 million)

Suarez feared that his Barcelona move would not go through

Luis Suarez made the switch from the Premier League to La Liga in the summer of 2014 after three brilliant seasons with Liverpool.

The Uruguayan later confirmed that he had been approached by Barcelona during the World Cup in Brazil. Suarez thought it to be his dream move.

However, his chances of fulfilling that dream were jeopardized when he received a four-month ban following an altercation with Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

But it eventually turned out that his fears were unfounded when Barcelona spent around £75m to sign Suarez from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Suarez's new team-mate Lionel Messi had already settled into his new role as a false nine by the time he arrived. However, then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique felt the need to find an out-and-out striker who could work as a link between Messi and Neymar at the top.

The MSN trio were then formed at Barcelona and they went on to wreak havoc over the course of the next three seasons before the departure of Neymar in 2017.

Before his departure from Camp Nou last summer, Suarez had scored a resounding 195 goals for the Catalan giants. The 34-year-old is quite easily one of the best strikers to have played for Barcelona, justifying his big-money move from the Premier League.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (£80 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his name in Real Madrid's history books

Some might argue that the seeds of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United were sown during the 2006 World Cup where he got involved in club teammate Wayne Rooney's dismissal.

Another of their team-mates, Gary Neville, later revealed that the duo shook hands inside Sir Alex Ferguson's office on their first day since returning.

Spanish giants Real Madrid eventually came knocking two years later. The Portuguese star showed his desire to leave Old Trafford but Ferguson decided against sanctioning the move that summer.

Manchester United fans by then had become aware that it was an eventuality. It ultimately happened in the summer of 2009 with Real Madrid paying Manchester United a then record £80m fee.

Ronaldo's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu was greeted with much enthusiasm. He was joined there by Brazilian Kaka - another high-profile signing of that summer for Real Madrid.

His stint with Real Madrid ended with two La Liga titles and an impressive four Champions League trophies.

While Ronaldo's departure caused much ire among Manchester United fans, it was probably the best decision to make. Ronaldo had certainly shown a laid-back attitude at Old Trafford that season and showed every sign that he needed a new challenge away from the Premier League.

Over the course of the next nine years, Ronaldo carried the hopes of Real Madrid on his strong shoulders and built an exceptional partnership with his team-mates. He currently plies his trade in Serie A with Juventus.

