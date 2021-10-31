5 most expensive signings made by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is, without a doubt, one of the best coaches in the game at the moment. The German tactician has enjoyed huge success in the last few years with Liverpool.

Known for his ability to motivate and get the best out of his players, Klopp started his managerial career at Mainz 05. In 2008, he moved to Borussia Dortmund, where he led them to their first Bundesliga title in nearly a decade. He won another league title the next season before departing the club in the summer of 2015.

He has been in charge of Liverpool since then. Klopp recently guided the Reds to their sixth Champions League title and first Premier League title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp is not known for spending big in the transfer market

Jurgen Klopp is not known for buying star players, with the German tactician preferring to convert the talent at his disposal into superstars. However, in the last few years Klopp has spent a significant sum of money in the transfer market. So it's fair to say that he knows what he wants, as most of his signings have worked pretty well.

On that note, here's a look at five of the most expensive signings made by Jurgen Klopp, and how they have fared under him.

#5 Diogo Jota - €44.7 million

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp was in need of a quality back-up for his famed attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. As such, Diogo Jota was signed from Wolves for €44.7 million in the summer of 2020.

The Portugal international's performances, though, were so impressive that he soon started pushing for a place in the starting XI. Despite being hampered by a mid-season injury, Jota still managed 13 goals in 30 appearances for Liverpool in his debut season. With both Mane and Firmino struggling for form last season, Klopp preferred to start Jota in place of them on numerous occasions.

El Mans @el_mansfield Very quietly, Diogo Jota has sharpened his creative output this season.



Though he only has one assist to his name, he’s already surpassed his output from all of last season in terms of big chances created and xA.



His xA per 90 of 0.35 is joint third on Liverpool with Mo Salah Very quietly, Diogo Jota has sharpened his creative output this season. Though he only has one assist to his name, he’s already surpassed his output from all of last season in terms of big chances created and xA. His xA per 90 of 0.35 is joint third on Liverpool with Mo Salah https://t.co/P5beepmju4

Diogo Jota has started seven of the Reds' nine Premier League games this season, has scoring four goals. The former Wolves man has done more than just add depth to Jurgen Klopp's side. Although his fee was seen as excessive, he has certainly proven to be worth the money.

#4 Fabinho - €45 million

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Fabinho was part of the brilliant Monaco side that won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17. Jurgen Klopp decided to bring in the Brazilian to Anfield in the summer of 2018.

Fabinho took time to adapt in England, not making his league debut until October. But since then, the former Real Madrid youngster has been a regular part of the Liverpool side. He has provided a defensive platform to allow the club's attacking talents to flourish.

Intelligent, composed and an underrated passer, Fabinho has strengthened the spine of Jurgen Klopp's side. He played a key role in the club's Champions League and Premier League success.

Last season, the Brazilian was forced to play as a centre-half for much of the campaign, due to injuries to key players. He certainly did an admirable job, proving his worth to the Reds.

Abu mansur🇵🇸 @_abdihakim06 Happy birthday Fabinho, one of the best in his position.



He became the Brazilian solider for 28 years old 👏 👏



It's time for Liverpool



🎮| 131

🟨| 27

🟥| 0️⃣

⚽️| 5️⃣

🎁| 7️⃣

🏆| UCL winner

🏆| EPL winner

🏆| USC winner

🏆| CWC winner



What a career 🔥 Happy birthday Fabinho, one of the best in his position.He became the Brazilian solider for 28 years old 👏 👏It's time for Liverpool🎮| 131🟨| 27🟥| 0️⃣⚽️| 5️⃣🎁| 7️⃣🏆| UCL winner🏆| EPL winner🏆| USC winner🏆| CWC winnerWhat a career 🔥 https://t.co/0FKatIM4Rp

So far, Fabinho has made 131 appearances for Liverpool, registering four goals and eight assists. He has certainly proven to be a huge asset for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and for €45 million, he has been an absolute steal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav