5 most expensive strikers in Premier League history

The Premier League is known for its big-money transfers, and when it comes to strikers, no expense is spared. The reason why strikers are usually signed for such high fees is because of their role, which is to put the ball in the net. And whoever does that more wins a game of football. Simple but true.

Premier League teams spare no cost in signing strikers

Over the years, the most expensive strikers in Premier League history have come with hefty price tags, with clubs willing to pay top dollar for the best goal-scorers.

In this article, we will take a look at the five most expensive strikers to ever grace the Premier League. We will also explore whether their big-money moves have paid off or not.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five most expensive strikers in Premier League history.

#5 Alvaro Morata to Chelsea (€66 million)

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

After leading Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017, Antonio Conte sought a new striker having frozen Diego Costa out. The club brought in Spanish striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for a €66 million fee.

Morata was an instant hit at Stamford Bridge as he scored ten goals in his first 18 league appearances for the club. But a series of injuries kept him out at various points in the season and he managed just one league goal in the second half of the season. The striker did not remain at the club for long as he struggled for form and confidence. He moved to Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2019.

Morata managed 24 goals in 72 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. The Spaniard has since featured for Atletico Madrid and Juventus on loan. Now 30 years old, he plays for Atletico Madrid.

#4 Alexander Isak (€70 million)

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Following their takeover by the Saudis, Newcastle have looked like a different club entirely. In the summer of 2022, the new ownership made Alexander Isak their marquee signing. The Swede joined the club for €70 million.

Isak has brought about a lot of excitement and expectation among Newcastle fans since his move. The 23-year-old built up a good reputation for himself at Real Sociedad before joining Newcastle. Isak scored on his debut for Newcastle in a controversial 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. The lanky striker also scored in their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Isak has seen his impact at St James' Park minimized by a number of injury problems. The lanky striker has only played five times for the Magpies since his summer switch. He is expected to play a big part in the second half of the season.

#3 Darwin Nuñez (€80 million)

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

After he impressed for Benfica in 2021-22, Liverpool moved quickly to secure a deal for Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguayan striker joined the club in a €80 million deal with a huge reputation.

Nuñez has had a stop-start career at Liverpool so far and has been far from ruthless in front of goal. The 23-year-old has scored ten goals in 23 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has often left fans frustrated with his inability to finish off simple chances in games. He has missed the most big chances in the Premier League this season.

Darwin Nuñez is expected to be an important player for Liverpool this year and in the coming years. The pacey striker has shown glimpses of what he is capable of and the jury is still out regarding his transfer to Anfield.

#2 Romelu Lukaku (€85 million)

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

After nearly joining Chelsea that summer, Romelu Lukaku completed a switch to Manchester United. The Belgian striker joined Jose Mourinho's side for around €85 million after emerging as one of the best strikers at Everton.

Lukaku's arrival at Old Trafford brought hope of continued success after the Red Devils had won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League in 2016-17. The striker was to team up with an exciting mix of youth and experience at Old Trafford, and he got down to business immediately. He scored seven goals in his first seven league appearances for the club.

The arrival of Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford saw Lukaku play less. The Belgian striker left the club after two years on its books. He made 96 appearances and scored 42 goals in his time at Old Trafford.

#1 Romelu Lukaku (€113 million)

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku makes a second entry into this list. He joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in 2021 for a fee of €113 million after leading the Nerazzurri to the Scudetto the previous season.

Lukaku was fulfilling a childhood dream when he joined Chelsea and made a scoring debut against Arsenal. The striker made a great start to life at Stamford Bridge before injuries halted his progress. After his return from injury, he fell out with manager Thomas Tuchel after his controversial interview in December. He left the club on loan at the end of the season, returning to Inter Milan.

Lukaku ended his Chelsea career in acrimonious fashion and has reiterated his desire not to return in a recent interview. The big striker scored a measly eight Premier League goals for the Blues, a scant return for a player of his price.

Poll : 0 votes