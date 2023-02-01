5 most expensive transfers of the January transfer window

The January transfer window has now drawn to a close. It's been one of the more action-packed winter transfer windows in recent times. Some of Europe's biggest clubs were active in the transfer market and were able to pull off some significant deals.

It's also been a transfer window which further demonstrated the gulf in financial resources between the English and other European clubs. Premier League clubs like Chelsea went all out and spent a fortune on new players.

31 of the 35 most expensive signings of the winter transfer window were made by Premier League clubs. This excludes loan deals with an option to buy.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most expensive transfers of the January transfer window.

#5 Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco to Chelsea) - €38 million

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

AS Monaco have made a massive profit off the sale of Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea. The young centre-back is a product of their youth academy and all the proceeds from his sale will be filed under profits.

But Badiashile will be sorely missed at AS Monaco as he has been a solid presence in their backline of late.

He has signed a seven-and-a-half year deal with the Blues and while that could prove to be tricky for all parties involved in the long run, there is no doubting his quality.

#4 Cody Gakpo (PSV to Liverpool) - €42 million

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Cody Gakpo was extensively linked with Manchester United in the summer transfer window. However, the Red Devils chose not to pursue a deal in the end. But Liverpool proved to be really keen to sign him in the winter transfer window, particularly after his impressive displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool signed him on a deal worth €42 million (plus €8 million in add-ons). It looks like a deal that could pay dividends in the long run. Gakpo is a dynamic forward who has a lot of potential. The Dutchman scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 senior appearances for PSV and is only 23.

#3 Anthoy Gordon (Everton to Newcastle United) - €45.6 million

Everton FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Newcastle United were expected to splash the cash and show off the sheen of their oil reserves in January. At €45.60 million, it's a bit of a gamble for Newcastle United since the 21-year-old has managed to score just seven goals in 78 appearances for the Goodies.

However, it's a move that works out great for Everton. He has not performed well and his sale represents a huge profit for them. Gordon will be pleased to move on after being scapegoated for Everton's failings so far this season.

Eddie Howe is an excellent manager and the Magpies will hope that he can help Gordon maximize his potential. Otherwise, it could be a lot of money wasted.

#2 Mykhaylo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea) - €70 million

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It looks like Chelsea have overpaid for Mykhailo Mudryk. They shelled out €70 million (plus €30 million in add-ons) for a player whose experience at the highest level is rather limited. He has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists in 44 senior appearances across all competitions for the Ukrainian outfit.

But anyone who has watched him play will know that he has a very high ceiling. Even then, handing him an eight-and-a-half year contract is bonkers. After all, Mudryk has made a grand total of six Champions League appearances in his senior career.

The 22-year-old's signing could prove to be a costly mistake or a masterstroke for Chelsea.

#1 Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea) - €121 million

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chelsea went ballistic this January and reserved their biggest move for deadline day. Enzo Fernandez was one of Argentina's standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Benfica only swooped him up last summer and he scored four goals and provided seven assists in 29 appearances for them this term.

He has shown a great deal of maturity this season for both club and country and won the 'Best Young Player' award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While €121 million is quite a steep figure to pay for a 22-year-old midfielder, he might just be the dynamic player that Graham Potter desperately needs.

GOAL @goal ENZO FERNANDEZ IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER EVER ENZO FERNANDEZ IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER EVER 💸 https://t.co/SLAa8fD1eW

