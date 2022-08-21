5 most expensive U-19 players in Chelsea history

Chelsea, under Todd Boehly, are continuing to do the same kind of business one would have expected the West London club to perform under former owner Roman Abramovich.

The American businessman is bringing in world-class players to Stamford Bridge while also signing youngsters who can mold the future of the club. The club's policy has changed slightly since a number of academy graduates were promoted to the first-team side during Frank Lampard's managerial reign.

Chelsea are excellent at developing young players

The Blues can witness the profit in slotting academy players into the senior set-up as it eliminates the need to spend the big bucks later. Reece James and Mason Mount are good examples of the same.

So it is no surprise that Boehly & co have signed some excellent talents in the current transfer window. But the club have always pursued the signing of future world-beaters, quite simply because of their ability to hone their talent.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive U-19 signings in Chelsea history.

#5 Kurt Zouma - €14.6 million

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers - Capital One Cup Third Round

Kurt Zouma, who is now plying his trade at West Ham United, was once an exciting young centre-back that Chelsea signed for just €14.6 million in 2014.

The Blues grabbed the player on deadline day of the 2013/14 winter transfer window before loaning him back to his former club Saint Etienne until the end of the campaign. However, the following campaign saw Zouma register 15 Premier League games for Chelsea in their title-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho.

The French defender would then act as a decent back-up defender in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns for the Blues. Zouma was then loaned out to Stoke City and Everton before Frank Lampard decided to make him a part of his first-team squad in 2019.

The fast-footed and aerially strong centre-back was good for the side during Lampard's 18 months at the club but fell out of favor under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea eventually clocked a profit when they sold Zouma to West Ham United for €35 million last summer. Hence, while he did not completely materialize into the player the Blues expected him to be, it was not a regrettable signing by any stretch of the imagination.

#4 Cesare Casadei - €15 million

FIGC 'Torneo dei Gironi'

Cesare Casadei is the most recent addition to Chelsea, as the young Italian moved from Inter Milan to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth €15 million.

It comes as little surprise why the Boehly-led consortium has spent the money on the teenager. Casadei, who turned 19 earlier this year in June, helped the U-19 Inter Milan side finish 2nd in the Campionato Primavera last season.

He scored 17 goals during this period, including scoring in the play-off final against AS Roma. This saw the attacking midfielder being handed the Morisini trophy, an award given to the MVP of the Primavera play-offs.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 19-year-old midfielder had 17 goals and 5 assists for Inter’s reserves last season Chelsea are set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter in a deal worth $20M, per @FabrizioRomano The 19-year-old midfielder had 17 goals and 5 assists for Inter’s reserves last season Chelsea are set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter in a deal worth $20M, per @FabrizioRomanoThe 19-year-old midfielder had 17 goals and 5 assists for Inter’s reserves last season 💫 https://t.co/1tBGb4Dtxs

The 6'1" Italian also performed to the best of his abilities in his nation's U-19 side in the 2022 European Championship, which saw them go out in the semi-finals. Casadei, despite being so young, is already mastering the art of making late runs into the box while also being feisty off the ball.

The Blues are bound to need reinforcements in midfield in the near future, given that Jorginho and N'Golo Kante will be out of contract next year. Hence, having a player like Casadei in the youth set-up is an excellent succession plan, and Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with the player's arrival.

#3 Romelu Lukaku - €15 million

Chelsea v Singha Thailand All-Star XI

Romelu Lukaku, over the course of his 13-year professional career, has endured a love-hate relationship with Chelsea fans. He is currently playing on loan for Inter Milan after failing to dazzle at Stamford Bridge last season, after the Blues signed him for a club-record €113 million last summer.

However, his first stint was also rather anti-climatic, when Chelsea bought him for just €15 million in 2011 following his impressive performances at his boyhood club, Anderlecht.

Andres Villas-Boas did not necessarily afford the Belgian teenager a lot of game-time, albeit the Portuguese boss departed before the end of the 2011/12 season. He had a productive loan move at West Bromwich Albion the following campaign, courtesy of which Jose Mourinho decided to give him a chance in the 2013/14 pre-season.

But a penalty miss in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup final and some lackluster performances saw Lukaku being loaned out to Everton before the Toffees signed him permanently in 2014. He has since returned to the club, but things have not worked out, as mentioned before.

Regardless, the Belgian is currently the club's most expensive purchase and only time will tell whether he will ever be able to justify that price tag.

#2 Carney Chukwuemeka - €20 million

Milton Keynes Dons v Aston Villa U21 - Papa John's Trophy

Carney Chukwuemeka was destined for a move to a top club this summer, but few would have believed that he would be at Chelsea by the end of the window.

But Tuchel and Boehly have made the same possible after observing his encouraging performances at Aston Villa last season. What would have also caught the eye of the Stamford Bridge faithful is Chukwuemeka's role in helping England lift the 2022 U-19 European Championship title.

A bustling attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Chukwuemeka was on the radar of AC Milan and Barcelona this summer. But his potential and desire to play at the top and reasonable Premier League experience convinced Chelsea that he is worth the €20 million Aston Villa wanted for his services.

The midfielder could join the senior squad sooner than most people expected, given the number of games this season and the current injuries in the first-team squad.

#1 John Obi Mikel - €20 million

Fulham v Chelsea

John Obi Mikel was one of Jose Mourinho's classic signings during the Portuguese manager's first stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigerian international was a young box-to-box midfielder who was able to run tirelessly for 90 minutes and provide a lot of cover at the back. Hence, it was no surprise that Manchester United also wanted to sign the player and also staged a press conference with him before Chelsea swooped in at the eleventh hour.

The Blues paid his former club Lyon €20 million for his services, which remains a club-record fee the West London side have paid for a teenager to date.

Squawka @Squawka Jon Obi Mikel



"Man United swooped to sign Mikel in 2005 and even paraded him in a United shirt. However, Mikel ended up in England, instead wearing the blue colours of Chelsea." Jon Obi Mikel"Man United swooped to sign Mikel in 2005 and even paraded him in a United shirt. However, Mikel ended up in England, instead wearing the blue colours of Chelsea." https://t.co/jOwWA4kkY3

Ultimately, it all paid off as Mikel went on to make 372 appearances for the club. During this period, he won four FA Cups, two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, one Europa League title and one Champions League trophy.

The midfielder left Chelsea on a free transfer in January 2017, but is currently without a club after Kuwait SC decided to release him in November 2021.

