5 factors that could determine if Real Madrid win the 2019-20 La Liga

A look at five factors that could decide if Real Madrid win the 2019-20 La Liga title.

The club is set to play 11 La Liga games over a period of 39 days.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by two points in the La Liga standings.

The moment all football fans across the world have been waiting for is almost here. The Spanish La Liga resumes this weekend. Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to contest what has been one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

The much-awaited return of the La Liga would be full of unprecedented changes introduced after the COVID-19 outbreak. In this regard, it is expected that La Liga organisers would take a leaf out of the Bundesliga's successful return.

⏳ Let the countdown begin! ⌛️



RT 🔁 if you're excited for the return of #LaLigaSantander on June 11th.#BackToWin — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 31, 2020

Zinedine Zidane has done a fabulous job in keeping Los Blancos in the 2019-20 La Liga title race as Real Madrid look to break arch-rivals Barcelona's dominance in the Spanish top-tier.

The Blaugrana have a slender two-point lead over Real Madrid heading into their first La Liga fixture in three months. With 11 La Liga games crammed into a period of just five weeks, it is a winner-takes-all scenario for both clubs.

On that note, we discuss five factors that could prove crucial for Real Madrid if they hope to win the 2019-20 La Liga title.

Five factors that could determine if Real Madrid win the 2019-20 La Liga title:

#1: Key players returning from injury layoffs

Eden Hazard took part in Real Madrid's training sessions and may make a return to the starting XI.

The three-month hiatus has allowed La Liga teams and players one of the longest periods of rest in quite a while as they look to return to the pitch without much recent physical exertion.

It also holds good for Real Madrid. A piece of good news for Los Merengues is that their €100 million signing Eden Hazard has completely recovered from an ankle injury. Hazard's availability provides a boost to the Real Madrid attack that had become heavily reliant on Karim Benzema, their top-scorer for the season.

Marco Asensio is also be available for Zidane. He looks set to make his first La Liga appearance of the campaign after tearing his cruciate ligament in a pre-season game against Arsenal in July.

The return of the two attack-minded players allows Real Madrid to start with their ideal front-three. At a time when the club would virtually play two La Liga games every week, Zizou would want all his key players available.

#2: Real Madrid's impressive defensive form needs to continue

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

One of the most notable aspects about the 2019-20 La Liga campaign for Real Madrid has been their impressive defensive record. The Merengues have conceded a league-low 19 goals in 27 games.

👊 This is the best defensive record we've ever had at this stage of LaLiga!

🛡 We've only conceded 13 goals in 22 league matches!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cgpq9WUJO6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 3, 2020

Real Madrid's captain and central defender Sergio Ramos has been a key figure this season. He has formed a solid defensive quartet with Raphael Varane, Toni Kroos and Casemiro that has helped thwart most attacks through the centre.

The formation of a virtual square in the middle of the pitch has forced oppositions to move the ball to wider areas. This allows Real Madrid players time to reorganise themselves and for the full-backs to cover enough ground to pressure the wide players.

It may be tricky to hit top gear after such a long break. But if their defensive solidity continues in the remaining 11 La Liga fixtures, Real Madrid's hopes of winning the La Liga would get a huge boost.

#3: Ability to handle pressure in tricky fixtures

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's slip-up at Real Betis in their last La Liga fixture before the COVID-19 lockdown saw them lose top spot atop the table to Barcelona. The Catalan club had previously secured a 2-0 win over their arch-rivals in the El Clasico to open up a two-point lead at the top.

With 11 La Liga games still in hand, Real Madrid must tackle each game as a must-win one. Though six of their games would be at home, without the fans there wouldn't really be any advantage for the Merengues. In fact, Real Madrid would play out their remaining home fixtures of the 2019-20 La Liga season at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, as Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is closed for renovation.

Real Madrid would face a host of teams like Granada, Villareal and Athletic Club from the top half of the La Liga table in the coming weeks. But the games against Champions League hopefuls Valencia, Real Sociedad and Getafe would be particularly crucial.

In a close title-race, it could all come down to how a team keeps its nerves. Real Madrid are specialists in clutch performances. They did so in the Champions League final in 2014. It would all come down to focussing on winning games, building momentum and keeping the team morale high.

#4: Support for Karim Benzema in the final third

Karim Benzema has not received adequate support in the final third this season.

Real Madrid have the second-best goal-scoring record in La Liga this season. But they have scored 14 fewer goals than title rivals Barcelona.

The reason for the same can be attributed to the fact that striker Karim Benzema has not received adequate support from his teammates and has struggled to strike a consistent partnership with any other attacking Real Madrid player.

44 - @realmadriden's Karim @Benzema has created more goalscoring chances from open play than any other player in @LaLigaEN this season. Delicatessen. pic.twitter.com/glb0nNAjH1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 15, 2020

Recurring injuries have marred Eden Hazard's debut season in Spain while youngsters like Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have not been consistent. Players like Isco and Bale too proved ineffective and failed to provide Real Madrid the spark going forward.

But now that both Hazard and Asensio have returned to full strength, Zidane can finally start his dream front-three. It was evident in the games where the Belgian started that he linked very well with Benzema. In this regard, it is expected that Asensio would assume duties on the right flank for Real Madrid.

If Zidane's men can be more lethal in attack, they might stand a very decent chance of lifting a record-extending 34th La Liga title.

#5: Effective squad rotation between fixtures

Real Madrid

To finish the 2019-20 La Liga season in time without affecting the next campaign, clubs would play out a cumulative 110 matches in a period of 39 days. It would put immense pressure on the fitness levels of players.

A testing schedule is sure to take a toll on some La Liga squads as the season progresses. It could mean managers may have to bench key players to keep them fresh for the big games.

In other words, Real Madrid do not need to rest players every alternate game, but to effectively utilise players in key fixtures. It would mean starting key players from the bench at times. Thanks to the five-player substitution rule, it is assumed that players would not be too exhausted.

It is reported that Real Madrid head into the remainder of the season with 24 fully fit players. Nacho and Luka Jovic are the only major injury doubts for the Merengues, so Real Madrid hold an advantage in this matter.

With Real Madrid chasing the La Liga title, it is time for them to make use of the depth in their squad.

