5 replacements Real Madrid could consider for Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's first choice striker for a while now.

Real Madrid will have to look for a quality striker to replace the aging Frenchman.

Saurabh Saket FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

Despite his amazing performances for Real Madrid, Karima Benzema will turn 33 this year and the team has been looking for a suitable replacement.

Since moving to Real Madrid in 2009, Karim Benzema has established himself as one of the world's best strikers. The Frenchman is part of the core group at Real Madrid and is one of first names to included in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI. While Benzema has been highly productive in his position, the striker is nearly 33, which is why, Real Madrid are currently on the lookout for a quality striker, who can replace him in the years to come.

In this article, we shall take a look at 5 players who could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#05 Lautaro Martinez | Inter Milan

Real Madrid could shock the system, with a deal to get hold of Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is one of the hottest transfer prospects right now. A lot of top clubs across Europe are looking to sign the player and Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona are currently presumed to be the front-runners to acquire him. Though the Catalunya club haven't been able to convince Inter Milan to let go of their star player despite weeks of negotiations.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after talks over a move to Barcelona stalled. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/fJ1JYN7g9N — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) June 8, 2020

Real Madrid have been interested in the Argentine for a while now and they could take advantage of the current situation between Inter Milan and Barcelona to attract 'El Toro' Martinez to the Santiago Bernabeu. Lautaro has been in absolutely stunning form in the Serie A for the last two seasons. With his finishing ability well documented by now, there is little doubt that if we were to sign, he would be a quality addition to the Real Madrid line-up.

#04 Luka Jovic | Real Madrid

Luka Jovic is the most viable replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Luka Jovic is probably the most realistic option that Real Madrid have to replace Karim Benzema in the near future. Despite not having had a great season at Real Madrid and missing out on a chunk of matches due to a foot injury, Real Madrid fans need to be patient with the player, who joined the club back last year.

Will Real Madrid ever see this version of Luka Jovic? 🔥pic.twitter.com/yMYXfaaEnn — Goal (@goal) June 6, 2020

Jovic was brought in as the next big thing but has failed to prove his worth to the Real Madrid management and fans. Real Madrid will definitely give the Siberian another chance since it's only been around a year since his arrival in Spain from Germany.

#03 Gabriel Jesus | Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is one of the best players in the Premier League at his position

Gabriel Jesus is one of the best young strikers playing in the Premier League. The Brazillian is just twenty-three and has already made a big name for himself. Real Madrid could go after Gabriel Jesus as a replacement for Karim Benzema if they fail to find any other suitable transfer target.

Gabriel Jesus:



“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days. It isn’t normal. People feel they have had enough, and they have exploded. Whenever we say 'Black Lives Matter' we should also read it correctly and understand the meaning behind it..."#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/b3bHMMl39w — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 5, 2020

Jesus has been playing the second fiddle to Sergio Aguero at Manchester City ever since he arrived in England but there is no doubt that he would be eager to step out his shadows as soon as the opportunity provided itself. The Brazillian striker is a hugely talented young player, who will only get better with more experience under his belt. There has been a lack of opportunities for the youngster at Manchester City and a move to Real Madrid could very well be an option in the future, if things don't change quickly with the Cityzens.

#02 Erling Braut Haland | Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haland has been on the transfer target list of Real Madrid for a while now

Haaland's rise to success has been nothing short of a fairy-tail. The striker has set the Bundesliga ablaze after a string of stunning performances for the black and yellow at Iduna Park. Real Madrid has shown their interest in the Norwegian for a while now and it wouldn't be surprising if they made a move to lure the player into their ranks.

What a partnership this could be!



Real Madrid have a plan to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland AND France forward Kylian Mbappe.



Latest football gossip 👉

https://t.co/B45NtQqQav #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/SFcDeYLKCP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 14, 2020

He chose to leave Austria in January after scoring an astonishing 28 goals in 22 matches across all competitions, opting to join Dortmund despite interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. And, in the time since, the 19-year-old has continued his stunning rise to fame. Haland has found the net 13 times for Dortmund in the 14 matches that he has played since his move to the Bundesliga.

#01 Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is perhaps the best candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had Kylian Mbappe consistently on their radar since his move Monaco. Mbappe is known for his clinical finishing, dribbling, and explosive speed all at the age of 21. Zinedine has already spoken about the Parisian strikers' dream of playing for the Spanish giants and there is no doubt the French legend would love to see one of the most promising prospects in world football join Real Madrid.

As per reports, the Frenchman has already been in talks with the people at Santiago Bernabeu and it would be interesting to see if Real Madrid can convince PSG to let go of their star player. Mbappe has scored 66 goals in his 78 games for PSG in Ligue 1 so far and perhaps is the best suitable replacement for fellow Frenchman, Karim Benzema.