5 famous footballers who have been accused of serious crimes

Since football is the most widely viewed sport on the planet, footballers end up being role-models to people all across the globe. But the beautiful game and its players have been no strangers to controversy.

Of late, we have seen several accusations come to the fore and some of the top footballers in the world have been caught in the eye of the storm. Some of the crimes that these high-profile footballers have been accused of are quite heinous.

Some very serious allegations have been made against several high-profile footballers. Without further ado, let's take a look at five footballers who have been accused of serious crimes.

#5 Marcos Alonso

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso had a run-in with the law on a serious count in 2011. He was playing for Bolton Wanderers at the time and was involved in a car crash in Madrid that led to the death of a co-passenger.

Investigators discovered Alonso driving at 122.8 kmph in wet conditions in a 50 kmph zone. Tests revealed that the Spaniard was drunk and had a blood alcohol level of 0.93 mg per milliliter of blood. That is three times the permissible alcohol level in Spain.

Alonso faced up to four years in prison but it was then changed to a 21 month sentence before it was dropped entirely. He went for an out-of-court settlement with the victim's family and paid them €500,000. Alonso was also given a driving ban of three years and four months.

#4 Ferland Mendy

Famous French journalist Romain Molina has revealed that Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy has been accused of some very serious crimes. Molina has a reputation for being a very reliable journalist and things are not looking great for Mendy right now.

Mendy allegedly used violence against a woman which included punching her and kicking her in the head. He has also been accused of flashing his genitals at the woman who had not consented to the act.

It has also been claimed that a friend of Mendy's tried to intervene but that did little to stop the Real Madrid man. The victim and a friend of hers reportedly had to lock themselves in the bathroom of a hotel room in fear for their safety.

Mendy is set to land in serious legal trouble should the victim choose to take action against him.

Some very serious allegations from one of the most reliable reporters in France. Ferland Mendy allegedly hit a woman, knocked her to the ground, kicked her in the head, before showing her his genitals. She was later admitted to the emergency room, per @Romain_Molina Some very serious allegations from one of the most reliable reporters in France. Ferland Mendy allegedly hit a woman, knocked her to the ground, kicked her in the head, before showing her his genitals. She was later admitted to the emergency room, per @Romain_Molina.Some very serious allegations from one of the most reliable reporters in France.

