5 fastest forwards in the Premier League at the moment (2021)

Arguably the best league in the game, the Premier League is one of the most physical top flights in Europe.

Technical skills are extremely important, but players who are physically gifted and quick often tend to thrive in the Premier League. Speed has always been a key part of the sport, with fast players endearing themselves to managers and fans alike.

Combine their pace with good technical ability and intelligence, and they have the tools to become the best in the world. The Premier League is a good place to hone one's ability while also playing with some of the biggest names in the game.

On that note, here's a look at the five fastest forwards in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku has returned to the Premier League as one of the best strikers in the game and a genuine superstar.

The Belgium international was always a prolific goalscorer for clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United. But he was often unfairly criticised for his performances, especially during his time with Manchester United. At Inter Milan, Lukaku blossomed into one of the best in the game, helping the Nerazzurri win the league title last season.

The 28-year-old rejoined Chelsea a few days ago for a club-record fee of £103.5 million. His signing makes Chelsea one of the bonafide title contenders in the Premier League this season, as Lukaku guarantees goals. Physically gifted and highly intelligent, Lukaku, on his day, can be unplayable.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the game, and has been world-class for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017.

Fast, technically gifted and a good finisher, Salah has been pivotal to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp. The Egypt international has made 204 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 126 goals and providing 49 assists.

He opened his 2021-22 campaign by becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in five consecutive opening matchdays of the season.

Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score on five consecutive opening weekends ✨ pic.twitter.com/CRYJUynpIp — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2021

Salah has won the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool. The 29-year-old has endured very few off days since 2017, and has been a force to be reckoned with.

