Two of the greatest players to have played the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for some time now.

However, with both forwards now in their 30s, a dropoff can be expected. While both Messi and Ronaldo continue to put up world-class numbers and are stars for their respective clubs and countries, there is a feeling that a few top players are now catching up.

Messi will surely shine for his new club, Paris Saint-Germain, while the same can be said about Juventus' Ronaldo. Having said that, we look at 5 players who could have better individual seasons than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been sensational since joining Liverpool in 2017 and is one of the best players in the world right now.

The Egypt international joined Liverpool from Roma for nearly £38 million and has been world-class for Jurgen Klopp's side. In 204 appearances in all competitions, Salah has scored 126 goals and provided 49 assists, and has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score on five consecutive opening weekends ✨ pic.twitter.com/CRYJUynpIp — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2021

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season. In Liverpool's first game against Norwich City, Salah registered a goal and two assists, as Liverpool won the game 3-0.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

It remains to be seen how long Kylian Mbappe will remain a Paris Saint-Germain player, with the player reportedly unhappy with the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Mbappe is arguably the best young footballer right now and one of the best players in the world. The 22-year-old is already a superstar of the game and has achieved a lot in the sport despite his young age. Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2018 for a fee of £130.5 million and has made 173 appearances in all competitions, scoring 133 goals and providing 63 assists.

PSG went 3-0 up after 27 minutes.



Kylian Mbappe is putting on a show for Lionel Messi and Neymar 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Cdv2vwyl5o — Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021

The France international will form a fearsome attacking trident for Paris Saint-Germain alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar this season. However, Mbappe's contract expires next summer, and there have been no signs that he wants to sign a new deal. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with his signature and could well snap him up in the weeks ahead.

