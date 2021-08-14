Having signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer, Paris Saint-Germain are now the favourites to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Messi is arguably the best player to have played the game, and at Paris Saint-Germain he will be alongside two of the best in the world in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. PSG have accumulated a star-studded squad, and Messi is the crown jewel.

Despite Barcelona's relatively poor run of form in recent seasons, Messi had been brilliant. Now, with such an incredible lineup at the Ligue 1 giants, Messi has a good chance of winning every trophy available.

We look at 5 individual awards Lionel Messi could win this season.

#5 European Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

Barcelona's decline in recent years has not stopped Lionel Messi from being at his brilliant best.

The Argentina international has been the best player in the world last decade. Messi's goalscoring prowess has been well-covered, and he has won the most European Golden Shoe awards, awarded to the leading goalscorer in league games from the top division of the European leagues.

Messi has won six European Golden Shoes, with his most recent coming for the 2018/19 season. Since then, Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski have won the award, but Messi has a good chance of getting his hands on the prestigious award this time around. With the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing alongside him, Messi will be the favourite to do so.

#4 Ligue 1 Player of the Year

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 boasts some of the genuine superstars of the game, and some big-names have won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

Lionel Messi could be the next in line. The 34-year-old will be competing with some of his teammates like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the award, while the likes of AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta are capable as well.

Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season. Very few doubt Messi's quality, and there is a good chance he will take home the Player of the Year for this season.

