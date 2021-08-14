With football under a constant state of evolution, there have been drastic changes in the demands of each position.

Full-backs are now expected to burst forward whenever possible to help in the attack while also not neglecting their defensive duties. The best full-backs in the world are among the fittest football players due to the demands of the position.

They are expected to be technically strong and comfortable on the ball, and in certain cases, they are the most important players in a side.

On that note, we look at the 5 best right-backs in the world right now.

#5 Juan Cuadrado | Juventus

Juventus were extremely disappointing last season, with very few players emerging as positives.

Juan Cuadrado was one of them. The Colombia international has been a consistent performer for the Old Lady since joining the club from Chelsea in 2015. Having made his name as a winger, Cuadrado has been utilized as a right-back at Juventus, and he has excelled.

The 33-year-old is a technically gifted operator who maintains width and produces good crosses. Cuadrado has made 222 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 19 goals and providing 54 assists.

It has been reported that Juventus are interested in extending his contract.

#4 Kyle Walker | Manchester City

Kyle Walker did not make much noise last season for Manchester City, performing his tasks quietly. However, the Euros were a timely reminder of the quality he possesses.

Walker made his name at Tottenham Hotspur, earning a £47.4 million move to Manchester City in 2017. The England international is incredibly quick on the ball with good technical skills and has played a crucial role in Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old has made 184 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring five goals and providing 15 assists. For England, Walker has often been utilized as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man backline.

