Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying arguably the greatest summer transfer window of all time. They have signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi on free transfers.

Mauricio Pochettino has an embarrassment of riches to choose from in every position. Paris Saint-Germain are now the overwhelming favorites to win not just Ligue 1, but also the Champions League this season.

Ligue 1 proved to be a disappointment for Paris Saint-Germain last season, with Lille winning the title. Pochettino will be aiming for domestic glory and will field a strong side for Saturday's game against Strasbourg.

In this article, we look at PSG's possible line-up for tomorrow's match against Strasbourg.

Goalkeeper- Keylor Navas

It will be interesting to see what Mauricio Pochettino does when Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes available to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

Keylor Navas and Donnarumma are both world-class goalkeepers, and Donnarumma's arrival on a free transfer will likely see Navas become the second-choice goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rica international is one of the most underrated players in world football and surely deserves better.

For now, though, Navas will start in goal for Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year old has been excellent for the Ligue 1 giants since joining the club from Real Madrid for £13.5 million in 2019, and helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

