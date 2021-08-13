Create
Notifications
×

PSG's possible line up for tomorrow's match against Strasbourg

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One
FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 13, 2021, 10:14 AM ET

11 mins ago

Listicle

Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying arguably the greatest summer transfer window of all time. They have signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionel Messi on free transfers.

Mauricio Pochettino has an embarrassment of riches to choose from in every position. Paris Saint-Germain are now the overwhelming favorites to win not just Ligue 1, but also the Champions League this season.

Ligue 1 proved to be a disappointment for Paris Saint-Germain last season, with Lille winning the title. Pochettino will be aiming for domestic glory and will field a strong side for Saturday's game against Strasbourg.

In this article, we look at PSG's possible line-up for tomorrow's match against Strasbourg.

Goalkeeper- Keylor Navas

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

It will be interesting to see what Mauricio Pochettino does when Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes available to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

Keylor Navas and Donnarumma are both world-class goalkeepers, and Donnarumma's arrival on a free transfer will likely see Navas become the second-choice goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rica international is one of the most underrated players in world football and surely deserves better.

For now, though, Navas will start in goal for Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year old has been excellent for the Ligue 1 giants since joining the club from Real Madrid for £13.5 million in 2019, and helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

1 / 4 NEXT
Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी