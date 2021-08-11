The free agent market has always been a smart place to scout and sign players in football.

Juventus did an excellent job of signing the likes of Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo on free transfers, while Paris Saint-Germain are arguably enjoying the greatest transfer window in the history of the sport, having signed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers this summer.

While they do cost wages, the lack of a transfer fee can help clubs financially as they seek to improve other areas of the squad.

In this article, we look at the 5 most valuable free agent signings of all time.

#5 Memphis Depay | €45 million

Barcelona are in a mess right now, but the signing of Memphis Depay should be seen as a big positive.

Depay is one of the most underrated forwards in world football, and Barcelona have done well to sign him on a free transfer. The Netherlands international was world-class for Lyon since joining the club from Manchester United in January 2017, making 178 appearances in all competitions, scoring 76 goals and providing 56 assists.

Depay was Lyon's star, and the departure of Lionel Messi will see the 27-year old shoulder immense responsibility. Barcelona fans are still reeling from Messi's exit, but Depay has what it takes to lead Barcelona's attack well.

#4 Robert Lewandowski | €50 million

One of the best players in world football and one of the best strikers of all time, Bayern Munich signing Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer has to go down as one of the best transfer deals in the history of the sport.

The Poland international was excellent for Borussia Dortmund, and moved to Bayern Munich in 2014. Lewandowski has made 329 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians, scoring an astounding 294 goals and providing 65 assists.

I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine #Lewy40 ⚽ I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for @FCBayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children - following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller #RL9 #4EverGerd 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/G7EYWz88dn — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) May 15, 2021

The 32-year old has shown no signs of slowing down, and is instead getting better with age. Lewandowski has won seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich.

