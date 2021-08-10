5 reasons why PSG could still struggle to win the UEFA Champions League (2021-22)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are enjoying arguably the greatest summer transfer window in the history of the game.

They have already signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers, with Achraf Hakimi arriving on a big-money transfer. The cherry on the cake, though, is Lionel Messi, with PSG all set to confirm the acquisition of the superstar in the next few hours.

Paris Saint-Germain now have the best squad in Europe, and will look to win all competitions next season. That includes the Champions League, which has been the dream of the club's owners for quite some time.

The squad PSG have assembled means they will be the favourites to win the prestigious tournament. However, we look at five reasons why PSG could still struggle to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#5 Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win a major trophy

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is a highly talented manager, as his time with Tottenham Hotspur clearly showed.

Pochettino led an unfancied Tottenham Hotspur side to the final of the 2019 UEFA Champions League, and helped develop the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. It was not surprising to see the Argentine heavily linked with Manchester United as well before he moved to Paris.

📆 May 2021: 'Pochettino wants Tottenham return'



📆 August 2021: Pochettino has Neymar, Mbappe and Messi



🥵 Imagine if he left! pic.twitter.com/7bgHCVyYO1 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 10, 2021

However, despite his managerial nous, Pochettino has not won a major trophy at any club he has managed. That was often a stick used to beat him with during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, and at Paris Saint-Germain as well, that has been no different.

The 49-year admittedly took over midway through last season, but it was still a big surprise to see PSG fail to win the Ligue 1. Pochettino's men did win the Coupe de France, though. But the Champions League is a different beast altogether.

The same narrative may continue this season. Pochettino's team have started the new campaign with a 1-0 loss to Lille in the Trophee des Champions, with Jocelyn Gourvennec's side lifting the trophy.

#4 PSG lack a world-class midfield playmaker

PSG lack a quality midfielder.

PSG's squad is the envy of Europe, and it is very difficult to find a weakness in the side. They could do with some creativity in midfield, though.

The likes of Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum and Idrissa Gueye are industrial, hard-working players who will put in their best at the heart of midfield. However, none of them are creative players.

Achraf Hakimi (£54m)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (free)

Leo Messi (free)

Sergio Ramos (free)

Gini Wijnaldum (free)

Neymar (contract extended)



🥵 Paris Saint-Germain are having some summer. In a pandemic! pic.twitter.com/AjsAE8Ef8s — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 10, 2021

The burden of consistent creative production will eventually rest on the shoulders of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, with Angel Di Maria chipping in when needed as well.

Di Maria could potentially slot into midfield, although it remains to be seen what Pochettino's plans are. PSG have shown that they are not afraid of splashing the cash, but surely someone like Kevin De Bruyne may be well out of their reach.

