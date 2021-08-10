Top 10 football teams in the world - Football club ranking August 2021

Football has already commenced across various parts of Europe, with league football set to begin soon as well.

The financial limitations due to the pandemic have not stopped Premier League clubs from splashing the cash. Real Madrid and Barcelona, on the other hand, are struggling, with Barcelona especially in a very poor financial state.

The transfer window is heating up now, with clubs securing big names post the Euros. While some more interesting moves will still occur, there is a chance that clubs might make some haphazard ones as well.

Here are the top 10 football teams in the world- football clubs rankings for the month of August.

#10 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v HSC Montpellier - Pre-Season Friendly Bundesliga

A new era has dawned on RB Leipzig, with Jesse Marsch replacing Julian Nagelsmann as the new manager.

Marsch is regarded highly, having done well with Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Germany. The American will be without two of Europe's most talented young centre-backs in the form of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, with the two moving to Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.

Having said that, RB Leipzig have been extremely active in the transfer window so far. Despite signing Alexander Sorloth last season, the club struggled to replace Timo Werner's output. This summer, they have signed Portuguese striker Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt for nearly £21 million, an excellent fee considering Silva scored 28 league goals last season.

Apart from Silva, RB Leipzig have once again targeted young talented players. Mohamed Simakan and Josko Gvardiol have been signed to replace Upamecano and Konate, while Dominik Szoboszlai will be hoping to showcase his talents having missed the second half of last season due to injury. RB Leipzig appear well-stocked, but could yet lose captain Marcel Sabitzer with Bayern Munich interested.

#9 Borussia Dortmund

FC Giessen v Borussia Dortmund - Pre-Season Match Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have finally sold star winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, and have immediately replaced him with Dutch talent Donyell Malen.

Their most important arrival of the summer, however, could be manager Marco Rose. Like Marsch, Rose made his name at Red Bull Salzburg, joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019. Borussia Dortmund were sufficiently impressed and moved quickly to appoint him as their manager.

Erling Haaland has now scored 60 goals in 60 games for Borussia Dortmund 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G2U0sfedd8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2021

The German will work with the best young striker in the world in Erling Haaland, who looks likely to stay this season. Malen was sensational for PSV Eindhoven last season, although it remains to be seen how quickly he can translate his Eredivisie form to the Bundesliga.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a good debut season and will be an important cog this time around, while experienced heads like Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel will provide stability to the group. They won the DFB-Pokal last season and will hope to do win some trophies once again.

#8 Juventus

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Juventus have been quiet so far in the transfer market, but have reappointed Massimiliano Allegri as their manager after a poor season under Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri was hugely successful during his first spell with the Old Lady, but now the circumstances are different. While they do have Cristiano Ronaldo, their squad looks imbalanced, with several players linked with a move away from the club.

Mind straight on the next match ⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/PN8k0oNsc2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 9, 2021

Midfield reinforcements remain a priority for the club if reports are to be believed. Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli is the primary target, while a return for Miralem Pjanic has not been ruled out. Locatelli appears keen to join the Serie A giants, although it is not an easy move.

Juventus finished a disappointing 4th last season, 13 points behind champions Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri, however, are selling their best players one by one, and have already let go of manager Antonio Conte. Juventus will be keen to return to winning ways domestically.

