5 best ball-playing centre-backs in football right now

The centre-back role in the game has evolved a lot over the years. Gone are the days when centre-backs were expected to boot the ball out of play; now they are expected to build attacks from the back. While they are expected to be defensively active, centre-backs are also required to be comfortable on the ball.

It was not surprising to see the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte move for big money, while Arsenal's acquisition of Ben White is another sign of what managers want from their central defenders.

Thanks to the evolution of tactics and demands, the game now has several technically gifted centre-backs who excel on the ball. On that note,here's a look at the five best ball-playing centre-backs in the game at the moment:

#5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

One of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s best players in recent years, Marquinhos is a vital cog for the Ligue 1 giants.

Since joining PSG from AS Roma in 2013 for £28.2 million, Marquinhos has been a consistent performer for the Parisian giants. The Brazil international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and is now the captain of the club.

An intelligent player, Marquinhos has often been utilised as a defensive midfielder in recent seasons due to his strong technical ability. The 27-year-old has made 323 appearances in all competitions for the club, and has won six Ligue 1 titles.

#4 John Stones (Manchester City)

A highly-rated talent during his Barnsley days, John Stones became renowned as a ball-playing centre-back during his time with Everton. An excellent passer, Stones is comfortable on the ball.

The England international moved to Manchester City in 2016 for an eye-watering fee of £50 million. While he has not been a consistently strong performer for the club, there is no denying Stones' quality.

Last season was the 27-year old's best with Manchester City. After speculation that he could leave the club last summer, Stones formed a strong centre-back partnership with new arrival Ruben Dias, helping City win the league title. His excellent form was evident during the Euros as well.

