5 players to score most goals for a single club in the 21st century

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have parted ways, with the Argentine superstar likely to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The departure of Messi, renowned as a one-club man, has shocked the football world. He is Barcelona's greatest ever, scoring goals and winning titles galore over the years.

Messi's longevity at Barcelona cannot be matched by many players, especially by strikers, who are always in demand and consistently linked with moves to other clubs.

On that note, here's a look at the five players to have scored the most goals for one club in the 21st century in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) | 260 goals

Sergio Aguero

Arguably Manchester City's greatest ever player, Sergio Aguero is one of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League.

A highly-rated talent during his Independiente days, Aguero was spectacular for Atletico Madrid before moving to Manchester City in 2011. In 391 appearances in all competitions, Aguero scored 260 goals and provided 73 assists.

His most iconic strike came against Queens Park Rangers in injury time that sealed Manchester City's first-ever Premier League title.

Aguero was a genuine superstar in his prime. A world-class finisher, the Argentina international left Manchester City this summer, and moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) | 279 goals

Karim Benzema

One of the best strikers in the world, Karim Benzema is a modern-day Real Madrid great.

Benzema moved to Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009, amid interest from several top clubs across Europe. After a slow start to his Los Blancos career, Benzema displayed his prowess. A complete forward, the France international is a highly creative, intelligent attacker who boasts a prolific goalscoring record.

The 33-year-old has made 558 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 279 goals and providing 143 assists. With the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Benzema is one of the few big names left in La Liga.

