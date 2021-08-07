5 mega transfer deals that could be completed in the next few days

After a quiet start to the summer transfer window, there has been a flurry of activity in recent weeks.

Big-money moves are being completed, while unexpected openings have seen clubs scramble. Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying an extraordinary transfer window, while clubs like Chelsea are also quietly getting deals done as well.

The next week could see big-names switch clubs for huge money. The financial ramifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have meant that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been unusually subdued, but Premier League clubs are spending merrily.

On that note, here's a look at the five mega transfer deals that could be completed in the next few days.

#5 Saul to Manchester United/ Liverpool

Saul Niguez

It is a little surprising to see Saul Niguez linked heavily with a move away from Atletico Madrid, given how highly rated he was a year ago.

The Spain international was one of the best young midfielders in the game, and was linked with big-money moves to top clubs across Europe. In 2017, he signed a nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid, highlighting how much Diego Simeone valued his talents.

Last season, though, Saul's impact was limited. He made just 22 league starts as Atletico Madrid won the title. The arrival of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese has pushed Saul further down the pecking order, and he has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona recently.

But current rumours have suggested that Manchester United and Liverpool are both pursuing the 26-year old.

#4 Harry Kane to Manchester City

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the game at the moment, and enjoyed arguably his best season in professional football last time around.

Despite his contributions, Tottenham Hotspur disappointed as a team, failing to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League. Kane has made his ambitions clear, and is willing to leave Spurs to be able to lift silverware. However, Tottenham Hotspur are understandably reluctant to let go of their talisman, and will likely demand an eye-watering fee for Kane.

Official statement from Harry Kane about his situation with Tottenham. He’ll be back on training - confirmed. ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/zURpYbQgdd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

Manchester City are the club most interested in signing the England international. They have already had a bid rejected for Kane. After spending a reported £100 million on Jack Grealish, it remains to be seen how much they will splurge to sign the 28-year-old.

