6 teams that have spent the most in the 2021 transfer window

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking the finances of most clubs, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been unable to spend as much as they are used to during other transfer windows.

However, Premier League clubs and a certain Ligue 1 side have been extremely active in the transfer market so far this summer. While clubs are wary of shelling out extravagant transfer fees, the likes of Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi have moved for big money, with Romelu Lukaku set to join Chelsea on a huge transfer fee as well.

However, the biggest news of this summer transfer window so far has been Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona. The Argentine superstar has joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a move that has shocked the footballing world.

On that note, here's a look at the six teams that have spent the most in the ongoing transfer window thus far:

#6 Paris Saint-Germain | €76 million

Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying arguably the greatest transfer window in the history of the sport.

Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi have been signed on free transfers. They have spent €60 million to sign talented full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, while Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira has joined the club for €16 million after a season-long loan spell.

Paris Saint-Germain will now focus on selling players as they try to reduce the wage bill which has reached problematic heights since Messi's arrival. There have been suggestions that the likes of Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, Rafinha and Pablo Sarabia are all on their transfer list.

#5 Arsenal | €84 million

Arsenal were abysmal last season, so it was surprising to see the club keep their faith in manager Mikel Arteta, who is under immense pressure to deliver this campaign.

The club have been active in the transfer market, although questions have been raised about their targets. Centre-back Ben White is a big-money arrival, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for an eye-watering fee of €58.5 million.

Arsenal have also signed Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for €8 million and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for €17.5 million. However, the club are reportedly still interested in a few more players. Leicester City's James Maddison, Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard and Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli have been linked with the Gunners.

#4 Manchester United | €85 million

Manchester United have officially signed only one player so far, having secured their long-term target Jadon Sancho for a fee of €85 million.

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is very close to being announced as a Manchester United player, and there is expected to be more transfer activity from the club.

There is a feeling Manchester United should target midfield reinforcements. So it has not been surprising to see the club linked with names like Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga and West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier reportedly was a target. But those rumours have since subsided, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing Diogo Dalot as ideal competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

