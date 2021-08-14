"Ronaldo would be dying to be here": Paris Saint-Germain attacker fuels transfer rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily tipped to join his eternal rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Angel Di Maria, who has shared the dressing room with both superstars, believes the Portuguese would be eager to make the move.

Di Maria was quoted as saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here. The quality and quantity of players at PSG is something unique.

“It doesn’t happen often in clubs and the greats always want to be with the best. Cristiano would certainly like to be here, but they signed Messi and luckily, it’s better this way.

“Messi is of another category. You throw a stone at him and he stops it, he does it as if it was nothing. He thinks before the others.

“I have never seen anything like it. I have played with Cristiano, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly, I have never seen anything like it.

“Leo is something unique. For me, it’s very easy to play with him. If you run, he gives you the ball at your feet. There are no excuses. I have a very good relationship with him, even off the pitch.

“I think Messi will feel better here than in Catalonia. With the welcome he has had in Paris, I think he already understands what he represents.

As a reminder, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after ending his 21-year stay in Barcelona this summer. The Argentine signed a two-year deal with the Parisians that will see him pocket a whopping €35 million net per annum.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has returned to the Juventus squad as they prepare for their first game of the season. The attacker will become a free agent at the end of the campaign and he's been tipped to switch to PSG and form an unstoppable attacking trio alongside Leo and Neymar.

The attacker impressed at the Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo still going hot

Following Juventus' capitulation in Serie A last season, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to put critics in their place with a series of impressive displays for Portugal at the European Championship this summer. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner finished as the top scorer of the tournament with five goals in four games.

He will be hoping for a better fate in the Champions League once again after crashing out of the competition in the round of 16 last term. The Portuguese was signed with the hope that he'll help the Bianconeri claim the coveted prize. Knowing that he's in the last year of his contract, Ronaldo wille surely be going all out.

