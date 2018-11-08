5 fastest goals in the UEFA Champions League

Even though football is played over two halves for a total of 90 minutes, every moment in the game counts, because it only takes one to score a goal. Games are lost and won in the dying seconds, with a moment's indecision. And right from the referee's whistle, both teams try their hardest to outwit and outperform each other throughout the game and find the back of the net.

While last moment goals can be ecstatic for the goal scoring side, early goals lay down a marker and help the team build a platform to carry the game forward. It helps managers sharpen their tactics and enables the team to dictate the terms of the game. However, imagine scoring even before your opponent has settled in the game. Not even a minute has passed and already you are a goal up. Well, it has happened quite a few times in world football, in the World Cup, in the top leagues in Europe and all over the world.

In the Champions League too, there have been some lighting fast goals ever since the introduction of the tournament in 1992. Many goals have been scored within the first minute of the game and today we take a look at the 5 fastest among them. All of these 5 have been scored within the first 30 seconds of the game, which makes each of these equally fascinating. Read on to find out the 5 fastest goals in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan, 21.06 Seconds)

Clarence Seedorf scored one of the fastest goals of the UEFA Champions League

Schalke 04 welcomed AC Milan to the Veltins Arena on 28th September 2005 as the two teams fought it out in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. The teams were facing each other for the first time ever and both teams had experienced contrasting fortunes on Matchday 1. While the Serie A side had won 3-1 against Fenerbahce, the Bundesliga side had succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

When Claus Bo Larsen, the match referee from Denmark, blew his whistle to start the game, little did he know that he would have to blow it again soon. Seedorf received the ball from Kaka a few yards away from the Penalty area and unleashed venomous long ranger from his right foot that Schalke Goalie Rost could do nothing about. It was just 21 seconds in the clock, the official timing of the goal was 21.05 seconds. Schalke responded by getting the equalizer in the 3rd minute and the game finally ended 2-2, with Shevchenko and Altintop scoring the other goals.

Seedorf's goal was the third fastest goal in the Champions League at that time, however, it currently stands at the fifth fastest goal in the tournament so far.

