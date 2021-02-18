This year's UEFA Champions League matches have already given us plenty of drama. From Kylian Mbappe's masterclass against Barcelona to Erling Haaland's clinical finishing, football stars have really put their best foot forward on big occasions.

While goals, tricks, skills, brilliant tackles and saves can all get fans off their feet, there is nothing quite like sheer speed to pump up adrenaline for the fans. Watching players make lung bursting sprints to score goals or make last-ditch recovery tackles often leads us to the question as to who the fastest player on the pitch is.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

5 fastest players in the UEFA Champions League this season (2020/21)

Note: Only stats from this year's Champions League matches have been taken. Player sprints in domestic league/cup competitions have not been considered.

#5 Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) - 33.1 km/h

FC Sevilla v FC Krasnodar: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Sevilla's talisman and forward, Youssef En-Nesyri, comes in at number 5 with his sprint speed reaching a top speed of 33.1 km/h in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Moroccan forward has been in fine form, scoring plenty of goals in both the league as well as Europe. With 4 goals in 7 games so far, En-Nesyri is undoubtedly one of Sevilla's most potent attacking threats.

Blessed with incredible speed and clinical finishing skills, the 23-year-old forward is finally starting to fulfill his vast potential. Sevilla will be hoping that the pacy Moroccan inspires their team to a comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 33.1 km/h

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Paris Saint-Germain's boy wonder Kylian Mbappe is clearly one of the fastest players in world football right now. Known for his electric pace and stunning finishing, the Frenchman put Barcelona to the sword with a stunning hat-trick at the Camp Nou.

There was no stopping Kylian Mbappe 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UhcBI2pgOc — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2021

Tipped to win a Ballon d'Or in the future, Mbappe continues to go from strength to strength. Still only 22, the Frenchman has time to hone his skills even more and is truly a generational talent.

Rio Ferdinand was eloquent in his praise after Mbappe's stunning performance against Barcelona. Tipping the Frenchman to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future, Ferdinand, speaking to BT Sport, said:

"This guy will take over the throne from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo one day. This is a statement from Mbappe. Mbappe is on his own, out of the young players, he's on his own. He's won the World Cup and been immense in the Champions League."