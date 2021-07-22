5 favorites to win the La Liga golden boot next season (2021-22)

With the La Liga giants reinforcing their ranks ahead of the 2021-22 season, it looks like we're in for an exciting and unpredictable campaign. The 2020-21 La Liga season had an exciting conclusion and the title race went down to the final day.

Atletico Madrid were able to prevail and be crowned champions but the title race was blown wide open in the final month of this past season.

Lionel Messi won the La Liga Golden Boot in 2020-21

Lionel Messi showcased incredible form in 2021 and won the La Liga Golden Boot by quite a distance. He scored 30 goals in the league. Gerard Moreno and Karim Benzema came second with 23 goals each.

Barcelona have now added Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to their frontline while Antoine Griezmann is being heavily linked with Il Rojiblancos as well.

As a result, the La Liga Golden Boot race could get really intense this 2021-22 season. Without further ado, let's take a look at five favourites to win it this upcoming season.

#5 Sergio Aguero (Barcelona)

Bolivia v Argentina: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Sergio Aguero did not have a great outing in the 2020-21 season with Manchester City. He missed the majority of the campaign through injury. The Argentine international was forced down the pecking order as the club grew resigned to the fact that he would leave at the end of the season.

Aguero made just 20 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions last term, scoring six goals and providing one assist. But Aguero did just about enough to break Wayne Rooney's record of most goals scored for a single Premier League club. He managed to take his tally to 184 in the closing stages of the season.

Aguero is one of the best strikers of his generation, and Barcelona have been without a proper number 9 since Luis Suarez left the club in the summer of 2020. If Aguero is their focal point in attack next season with Lionel Messi and Memphis Depay providing him service, he could score tons of goals.

Sergio Aguero has now won the Premier League more times than any other South American player in the competition's history (5).



🏆 2011/12

🏆 2013/14

🏆 2017/18

🏆 2018/19

🏆 2020/21



Another record for the Argentine. pic.twitter.com/tNYNRMjljy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 11, 2021

#4 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg One

Gerard Moreno enjoyed his best season at an individual level in 2020-21. He scored 23 goals in 33 appearances in La Liga last term. It was the first time that the Spaniard had managed to cross the 20 goal mark in a single season.

Moreno had a rather forgettable outing at Euro 2020 despite Spain making it to the semi-finals of the continental competition. He was wasteful in front of goal and couldn't score a goal in five appearances. But he did provide two assists for La Roja.

At 29-year-old, he has grown into a reliable goalscorer for his club. After winning the UEFA Europa League, Villarreal will return to the UEFA Champions League and Moreno will be one of their main weapons. He will also be one of the strikers to watch out for in the upcoming La Liga season.

🇪🇸 Not the household names but certainly not ones to underestimate



🔥 Gerard Moreno scored 30 goals across league and European competition in 2020/21 pic.twitter.com/kIBwDwXynX — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 5, 2021

