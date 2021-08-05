5 favourites to win the Serie A Golden Boot this season

Back in the day, the Italian Serie A used to be a hotbed of the finest defenders in history. They were ruthless, cunning, and devoid of 'sportsmanship', only focusing on taking the victory lap at the end of each match. Thanks to stricter match officials and crafty tech, the gory challenges have reduced drastically. However, scorers still have a hard time getting the best of the Serie A defenders.

Today’s list is all about honoring those who have unlocked multiple Serie A teams. Today, it is about taking a look at five men who are in prime position to top the scoring chart in the 2021-22 campaign.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the leading five Golden Boot contenders for the upcoming Serie A season.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne

While creating a list of high-pedigree forwards, Lorenzo Insigne might not appear to be an obvious addition. However, given the form he is in, both for his club, Napoli, and country, Italy, it is hard to keep the 30-year-old out of the running.

The Napoli youth academy product has been synonymous with the club since 2012, and for good reason. He has often been the team’s sole source of inspiration, and it is about time he gets the recognition he deserves.

The Gli Azzurri captain scored a whopping 19 goals in 35 Serie A matches last season, and we expect him to match or better his tally in the 2021-21 campaign.

#4 Luis Muriel

Despite not being one of the richest or most illustrious clubs in Europe, Atalanta have managed to do something extraordinary. They have managed to create a brand of attacking football that very few teams can match or counter.

Atalanta's number 9, Luis Muriel, is one of the many factors that make the team as deadly as they have proven themselves to be. Signed from Fiorentina in 2019, Muriel was deployed primarily as a super sub last season. But he still comfortably asserted himself as one of the best there is. Out of his 36 appearances in Serie A, 20 came off the bench. But that did not keep him from netting 22 goals and providing nine assists in the Italian top-flight.

Considering how good he was in the super sub role last season, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is unlikely to tinker with the winning formula. So expect him to come off the bench in the tightest of fixtures and wheel away in celebration throughout the 2021-22 Serie A season.

