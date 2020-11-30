The modern game of football is very physically demanding on players for a number of reasons.

The top clubs who go deep in European competitions typically play anything between 50-60 games in a season. Key players are required to feature in most of these games, and are sometimes needed to play as many as three in a week.

In other words, players need to be in optimum physical condition, as clubs cannot afford to lose their best players due to injuries. This becomes even more important at the business end of a season, as their game-plans tend to revolve around their best personnel.

Throw in international football to the mix, and players can have their hands full. They could end up playing over ten games in a year that features a major tournament like the World Cup, the European Championships or the Copa America.

5 fittest players in world football at the moment

Despite the unique physical demands posed by the modern game, some players who are key for both their club and country seldom break down due to their top-notch conditioning, rigorous training regimens and disciplined lifestyles.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players who regularly play club and international football without getting injured.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona/France)

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is one of the fittest players in the game at the moment. The French striker, despite his indifferent club form, is a regular for both Barcelona and France.

The Frenchman has found the going tough since arriving at Barcelona last summer, and has netted only 19 times in 60 games in all competitions after scoring over 130 goals in 250 odd appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann's fortunes seem to be improving at Barcelona, though, as he has scored thrice in his last four La Liga games.

3 - Antoine Griezmann has scored in three of his last four LaLiga games (three goals on aggregate), as many as in his previous 25 appearances in the competition. Monsieur. pic.twitter.com/8A0phgtIsF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2020

Nevertheless, he played all games in France's victorious Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, producing eight goal contributions (one goal, seven assists).

The 2018 World Cup-winning player was also a regular for Les Bleus in their recent campaign in the UEFA Nations League, as he scored three goals and registered an assist in six games to take France to the final of the competition.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Belgium)

Romelu Lukaku

One of the best centre-forwards in the game at the moment, Romelu Lukaku has made a blistering start to life at Inter Milan, and has scored an impressive 43 times in only 62 games since his arrival in Italy last summer.

He also happens to be one of the fittest players in the world, regularly turning up for both club and country with aplomb.

Last season, the exploits of the Belgian player helped Inter to a creditable second place in the Serie A - only a point adrift of champions Juventus. Lukaku has also flourished in European competitions, and has found the back of the net seven times in six games to take his club to the Europa League final.

18 - Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 10 UEFA Europa League matches (14 goals & 4 assists). The Belgian striker has scored in a record 10 successive games in the competition. Streak. pic.twitter.com/oFn0lybiXI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2020

Even in Belgium colours, Lukaku has been a standout performer. The Inter player has scored an impressive 57 times in 89 appearances, and has been key in Belgium's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final as well as their successful Euro 2020 qualifying and Nations League campaigns.