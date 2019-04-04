5 Flops That Are Currently Costing Manchester United The Top Four

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.75K // 04 Apr 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

After the recent loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, a number of questions have begun to come up about the squad Solskjaer has and whether they are up to it. Yes, they may have beaten the likes of PSG and Chelsea and pulled off an amazing draw against Liverpool, but was that just the excitement that Ole had brought when he came on?

We’ll never know the true answer to that question, but the fact is that United are currently in a crisis, though not open yet, but it’s there.

The management needs to sort out the obvious problems that they currently have, the past five games they have played have consisted of three defeats and only one win. And in that win, which was against Watford, the team really struggled to get a hold on the game.

Solskjaer, no doubt has noticed that there are problems in the team, majorly the personnel. The system that he has used since he came to the club has been on point up until now, but some players are currently undermining the system.

Here’s a comprehensive list of players that are currently flopping at United and costing them the chance to get back into the top four.

David De Gea

David De Gea has been poor this season.

There’s no doubt that David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world today, but his form this season hasn’t been up to its usual standards. When he has been on song – on rare occasions, this season, he has shown just why United have been desperate to keep him.

But currently, he’s looking more of a liability to the team with his passing looking poor, his handling not strong enough and his ever exceptional reflexes looking worn out.

Advertisement

Since he came back from the World Cup with the Spanish national team, where he didn’t cover himself with glory, he hasn’t been the same De Gea who has worn Manchester United player of the season on four occasions.

The manager needs to find a way to motivate the obviously talented goalkeeper or keep him on the bench for a while. It worked well with Sir Alex during De Gea’s first season.

His contract situation should also be sorted out as soon as possible to keep his head in the game. He should be made the club’s top earner since he’s obviously the only world class player Manchester United currently have in their ranks.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement