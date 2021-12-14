5 football clubs with the highest wage bills this season (2021-22)

Football, the game we love, is the most popular sport in the world. Millions of fans go to their favorite stadiums each week to cheer their team on. Billions more sit in front of the TV and sing their club’s anthems from the comfort of their homes. Football is a huge money-making, money-spending operation, and you have to dig deeper to understand how extravagant the system is.

Today, we will give you a glimpse into the financials of some of the top football clubs in the world. The five teams on our list are desperate for success and are not shy of paying their star players millions in weekly wages.

Here are the five football teams with the highest wage bills in Europe this season:

#5 Liverpool - £3,293,650 per week

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in Europe right now. The Reds have won eight of their last 10 matches and are en route to a successful campaign. Most of Liverpool’s biggest stars have performed admirably this season, truly earning their massive paycheques.

Virgil van Dijk, one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in Europe, is the club’s highest earner this season. The former Southampton man takes home £240,000 per week. Premier League leading scorer Mohamed Salah is second on Liverpool’s wage list. The Egypt international earns £225,000 per week, which is surprisingly low for a player of his caliber.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is the third-highest earner at Liverpool. The graceful central-midfielder makes the same as Salah - £225,000 per week.

The other two members of Liverpool’s first-choice front-three, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, make £200,000 and £120,000, respectively, every week.

#4 Chelsea - £3,419,370 per week

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Since taking over the club in 2003, Roman Abramovich has taken Chelsea to new heights. The Blues have become competitive in all competitions and can give any team in Europe a run for their money.

Under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea lifted their second UEFA Champions League title at the end of last season. With an even stronger squad this season, they are gunning for more success this term.

This season’s biggest signing in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku, is Chelsea’s current highest earner. The former Chelsea man earns a whopping £350,000 per week and is expected to take the club to new heights this season.

Star midfielder N’Golo Kante is Chelsea’s second-highest earner. The 2018 World Cup winner takes home £290,000 every week.

We have Timo Werner in third position. The German has once again failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League, scoring only once in nine league games, making £268,000 per week.

