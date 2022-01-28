5 football clubs that sold the most jerseys in 2021

Cheering for their favorite team from the stands is on every football fan’s bucket list. Unfortunately, due to geographical constraints, most supporters fail to make it to the hallowed grounds for their club’s crucial clashes.

So, they do the next best thing. They buy their favorite jerseys, perform their own matchday rituals, and support their clubs from the comfort of their living rooms.

Football clubs, who earn a big chunk of their revenues through jersey sales, try to ship as many units as possible, attempting to get more popular and richer in the process.

As one would expect, European clubs, especially the ones playing in one of the top-five leagues, sell the most jerseys. Not only are their domestic matches broadcast all across the globe but tournaments like the Champions League also give their popularity a tangible boost.

Today, we will be taking a quick look at five football clubs that sold the most jerseys in 2021.

Spoiler alert: all five teams hail from Europe and have a rich history in the UEFA Champions League. Now without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 Juventus (Adidas): 1.42 million jerseys sold

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

Last year, Serie A giants Juventus were the fifth-most popular club in Europe in terms of jersey sales. The club from Turin shipped 1.42 million jerseys in 2021, making them the most popular club in Italy.

The Bianconeri had the “most marketable player” Cristiano Ronaldo at their disposal until August and we believe they made the most of it.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Vlahovic



Here we go confirmed. @SkySport Dusan Vlahović will be in Torino on Friday to undergo medical tests as new Juventus player. Contract to be signed for €7m net salary per season. Official announcement in place.Here we go confirmed. Dusan Vlahović will be in Torino on Friday to undergo medical tests as new Juventus player. Contract to be signed for €7m net salary per season. Official announcement in place. ⚪️⚫️ #VlahovicHere we go confirmed. ⭐️🇷🇸 @SkySport

Unfortunately, the most popular Italian club failed to defend their Serie A title last season, losing out to a spirited Inter Milan side.

This season, too, they are struggling to find their footing and are currently fifth in the league table.

#4 Manchester United (Adidas): 1.95 million jerseys sold

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Often hailed as the most popular club in football, Manchester United are fourth on our list, having sold 1.95 million shirts in 2021.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season and once again failed to win a trophy. Although they are in contention for another top-four finish this season, United don't look strong enough to end their trophy drought.

Mazan baloch @IamMazanBaloch ANOTHER RECORD FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO



According to multiple reports, CR7's new Man. United jersey has become the most sold jersey during a 24 hour window, beating out Leo Messi's PSG jersey sales @Cristiano ANOTHER RECORD FOR CRISTIANO RONALDOAccording to multiple reports, CR7's new Man. United jersey has become the most sold jersey during a 24 hour window, beating out Leo Messi's PSG jersey sales @ManUtd 🚨ANOTHER RECORD FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO🚨According to multiple reports, CR7's new Man. United jersey has become the most sold jersey during a 24 hour window, beating out Leo Messi's PSG jersey sales @ManUtd @Cristiano https://t.co/tQ5YC34wo6

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed personality on social media, returned to the club last summer, boosting jersey sales.

However, even the Portuguese’s magnetism has not been able to save United’s popularity from taking a nosedive.

#3 Liverpool (Nike): 2.45 million jerseys sold

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester United’s bitterest rivals Liverpool emerged as the most popular club in England in 2021, selling a whopping 2.45 million shirts over 12 months.

Having bagged the Premier League title in 2020, the Reds were full of optimism heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

Unfortunately, Manchester City were in no mood to let the Merseysiders extend their party and brought the title back to the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also failed to win the Champions League and the FA Cup, with the two titles going to Chelsea and Leicester City respectively.

This season, Liverpool find themselves in second position in the Premier League, and alive and kicking in the three remaining cup competitions. They will face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, Chelsea in the EFL Cup final, and Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16.

#2 Real Madrid (Adidas): 3.05 million jerseys sold

Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - La Liga Santander

Like Liverpool, Real Madrid also failed to win even a single trophy in 2021. Yet they sold 3.05 million jerseys last year, emerging as the second-most popular club in the world as far as shirt sales are considered.

They reached an impressive number despite losing their captain Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

ali @tcourtois1ii Only Real Madrid players can relax this way before a UCl final

Only Real Madrid players can relax this way before a UCl final https://t.co/fSYuOZr6jb

Los Blancos crashed out of the Copa del Rey like clockwork in the 2020-21 season, but went into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They were ultimately beaten by eventual winners Chelsea. The Merengues outshone Barcelona in La Liga last season, but could not beat crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the title race.

This term, Real Madrid have already won the Spanish Super Cup and seem to be in finer form in other competitions as well. They’re leading the race in La Liga, will take on PSG in the Champions League Round of 16, and will play Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

#1 Bayern Munich (Adidas): 3.25 million jerseys sold

Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Adidas’ crowned jewel Bayern Munich sold a mind-boggling 3.25 million jerseys across the planet in 2021, leaving other footballing heavyweights in the dust.

Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski was the main crowd-puller, as the Polish striker was arguably the best player in the world in 2021.

The German giants once again came out on top in the Bundesliga title race last season. However, they missed out on both the Champions League and DFB Pokal.

They have once again crashed out of domestic cup competition, but look doubly determined to win the Bundesliga and the Champions League in the current campaign.

‏ً @idoxzi Robert Lewandowski - the complete centre forward. Robert Lewandowski - the complete centre forward. https://t.co/dvZENjHyZ2

Bayern have a six-point lead in the Bundesliga and won all six of their UCL group-stage fixtures to proceed to the Round of 16 as group winners. They will play RB Salzburg for a place in the quarter-finals.

Edited by Samya Majumdar