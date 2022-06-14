5 football legends and their heirs

Old heroes getting replaced by new ones is a phenomenon that happens across all disciplines everywhere in the world. Even the greatest players will one day start to fade and not be able to get up to their usual tricks. They'll have to vacate their thrones and make way for the next crop of stars to take over.

The generation that produced players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi seems to have entered their final chapter. There is a hungry young breed of players who have already established themselves on the big stage waiting to take the reins from them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five football legends and their heirs.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

This one is rather straightforward. Gianluigi Buffon is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The 44-year-old is yet to call it a day on his professional career and is currently playing for his boyhood side Parma in Serie B.

The legendary Italian won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and has also picked up seven Serie A titles. Buffon's successor in the Italian side is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who inspired Italy to glory at Euro 2020 last year.

He was named the 'Best Player of the Tournament' after producing match-winning displays in the semi-finals and final of the competition. Donnarumma is only 23 years old and has already established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

#4 Andres Iniesta - Pedri

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Barcelona has been home to some of the greatest technicians of all time. Andres Iniesta and Xavi are two of the finest midfielders the world has ever seen. The duo won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European championships with Spain.

They were also part of the Barcelona side that won the treble in the 2008-09 season. Iniesta is an absolute joy to watch on a football pitch and he continues to work his magic for Japanese side Vissel Kobe at the age of 38.

He can navigate cul-de-sacs with the grace of a gazelle and pick out passes inconceivable to most of his peers. Barcelona have surprisingly found a youngster who seems to be cut from the same cloth as Iniesta and Xavi.

Pedri, who joined the Catalans from Las Palmas in 2020 has been an absolute revelation over the past couple of years. He won the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament' award at Euro 2020 after playing a starring role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 19-year-old navigates tight spaces with ease and possesses vision that belies his age. He also boasts a passing range that befits world-class playmakers. Pedri is still a teenager and is widely viewed as the heir to Iniesta.

#3 Neymar Jr. - Vinicius Jr.

Brazil v Chile - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Stylistically and otherwise, this is a transition that makes complete sense. Neymar Jr. is a player who epitomizes the 'samba' style of football popularized by the Brazilians. His trickery and technical proficiency have gifted us many moments of magic on the football pitch.

Taking after his extremely talented compatriot is Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., who has just enjoyed a breakout season in Europe. Vinicius was a standout performer for Real Madrid as they won the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Like Neymar, Vinicius has an array of tricks up his sleeve and loves to take defenders on and beat them. He has improved massively over the last year and is definitely the next big thing in Brazilian football.

In 52 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season, Vinicius scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi - Phil Foden

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

It's going to take quite a player to even come close to achieving what Lionel Messi has in his illustrious football career. The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is peerless but Manchester City's Phil Foden is stylistically the most fitting individual who could be viewed as his heir.

Foden is a left-footed attacker who can also play in midfield. He is one of the most technically blessed footballers on the planet and is one of the best players to have emerged from Manchester City's academy.

The 22-year-old was named the 'PFA Young Player of the Year' for a second successive year this season, thanks to his exploits for City. In 45 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side in the 2021-22 season, Foden scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

Phil Foden @PhilFoden



Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! Delighted to have won my second @PFA Young Player of the Year award!Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! Delighted to have won my second @PFA Young Player of the Year award! 🏆Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! 📈 https://t.co/MKkc8XJeXu

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe (cred: Goal.com)

Kylian Mbappe grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter is one of the greatest footballers of all time and the way things are going, Mbappe is well on his way to attaining that same status. Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner who has made scoring goals and coming up clutch for his side look like child's play.

Mbappe is arguably the best forward in football right now. His blistering pace, trickery and prolific goalscoring makes him as intimidating and dominant as a prime Ronaldo.

Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup with France. In the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists. Those are the kind of numbers that Messi and Ronaldo used to put up during their best years and Mbappe is truly the crown prince of football right now.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic. Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic. https://t.co/nfyZTqs8Q9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far