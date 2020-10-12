5 football players with the best headers right now

There are several ways to put the ball in the back of the net and heading an aerial ball home is one of the most satisfying ways to do it. The discussion on what makes a perfect header is a never-ending one.

Some say that players should use the momentum of the ball to guide it goalwards while some say that they should try to be in a position to head the ball against where it's going to get maximum impact. However you may choose to go at it, what matters most is how good your leap and timing is.

As such, heading the ball home is an intricate skill and not many have been able to master it. With an improved focus on set-pieces in modern football, it is a skill that is highly valued in football these days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the best headers right now.

#5 Edinson Cavani

Manchester United's latest high-profile acquisition Edinson Cavani has been tagged a panic buy but even if that is the case, it is a signing that will improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Cavani is a natural goalscorer and has stacked up ridiculous numbers everywhere he has played.

Cavani is excellent with the ball at his feet and has an unreal strike in him. But what makes him a daunting proposition to opposition defences is that his ability on the ball is complemented by his aeriel prowess. Cavani has scored a good share of his goals via headers.

While playing for Napoli, Cavani scored a hattrick of headers and that performance in particular, exemplifies both his poaching and heading expertise. United have also signed Alex Telles from Porto. The Brazilian left-back is famous for whipping in deliveries into the area and as such, he could strike a great partnership with Cavani.

#4 Virgil Van Dijk

Not only is Virgil Van Dijk a colossus at the back for Liverpool, he is also an absolute bully inside the opposition's box during set-pieces. The Dutchman has incredible strength and heads the ball just as well as he tackles and passes.

Van Dijk has scored a good number of headed goals in the Premier League and consistently chips in with goals from the backline which any manager would agree is a welcome addition.

He started off this season with a headed goal against Leeds United in the first Premier League gameweek and looks set to continue to be an aerial threat and a source of goals from set-pieces for the Merseysiders.

Here’s some Virgil van Dijk headers to start your Sunday off 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fpxYYPfc6j — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 6, 2020