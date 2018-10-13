×
5 football superstars who have picked their Ballon d'Or top three

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
510   //    13 Oct 2018, 12:40 IST

Luka Modric - hes a front runner this year
Luka Modric - he's a front runner this year

France Football released its list of thirty nominees for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in separate intervals on Monday. 

The award is Europe's highest and oldest honor, and has been presented by France Football every year since 1956. 

The winner is voted for by 173 journalists around the world, with one representative per nation, while the list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French publication.

France Football's thirty-man nominee list includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

In the last decade, the award has been a tug of war between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi, but it looks like things are about to change. 

Here, we take a look at the top 3 Ballon d'Or potential winners picked by some of the best in football.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard - thinks Luka Modric is the favourite to claim the award
Eden Hazard - thinks Luka Modric is the favourite to claim the award

The 27-year-old Chelsea man has tipped Croatia's Luka Modric to win the prestigious individual prize in December, he also dropped his name and that of Raphael Varane.

In a recent interview, Hazard said,

"I don't think I'm going to win it." 
"In my opinion, Modric deserves it. There are three to four players. I could say Raphael Varane because he won a lot too"
"I could deserve it too, lets not lie. But seriously, I think that Modric will win it."
"It is going to be a reward for his wonderful season in the Champions League and the final of the World Cup"
