5 footballers with the best long-range shots in the game

The art of slotting the ball into the back of the net from over 25 yards out on a regular basis is one that is perfected only by players with the best technique, accuracy, precision, power and confidence.

The top ten goals at the end of every season, be it in domestic or international tournaments, comprise mostly volleys, curlers, piledrivers or set pieces from distance. Goals from outside the penalty box simply take our breath away.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the world of football was blessed with players such as Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo and Ronaldo Nazario. These players normalised the ability to score from distance, and were often expected to find the back of the net from long range.

Whilst footballers have become more technically gifted, and practice for hours and hours on long-range shooting, the standard of goalkeeping has also increased over the years.

The shot-stopping ability of goalkeepers such as David de Gea, Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma forces opposition players to find the top corner if they are to score a goal.

Modern-day football teams often depend on their star players to produce a moment of magic to win games, score a freekick or provide the perfect set-pieces.

However, there are certain players in the game that you would trust to find the back of the net from long-range if given the space, no matter how much pressure they are under or the match situation.

On that note let's take a look at the five best long-range shooters in the game at the moment:

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona is a feared striker of the ball.

Despite suffering from a massive dip in his career since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 in a deal worth €160 million, Premier League fans often remember Philippe Coutinho for his ability to score long-range goals during his time with the Reds.

Coutinho was one of the most feared attacking midfielders in Europe during his time with Liverpool. The Brazilian has one of the most cultured right feet in the game, and has often found the top corner from distance for both club and country.

His 30-yard strikes against Southampton and Stoke City, and his curler into the bottom corner in a 3-2 win over Manchester City during the 2013-14 season, will live long in the hearts of Liverpool fans.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City has a potent long-range shot.

Not many players in the world possess the power, accuracy and precision of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian's set pieces, crosses and long-range strikers have terrorised defenders in England and Europe since he joined Manchester City in 2015.

De Bruyne is one of the few players with the ability to strike the football with immense power and accuracy off both feet. The 30-year-old has also developed into one of the most feared dead-ball specialists in recent times.

The Belgian international has scored 67 goals in 263 appearances for Manchester City in his six years with the club; many of these strikes have been contenders for the Premier League goal of the season.

Edited by Bhargav