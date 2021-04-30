5 footballers no one hates

Football is the most widely followed sport in the world and it's rare for a footballer to be loved by everyone.

When all the cameras are on you, it's easy to get conscious. But that's just the reality of life that footballers have to get accustomed to. Every micro-reaction could get picked up and every interview could get dissected and speculated upon.

As such, it is really difficult for any footballer to hold a clean rap sheet. In fact, it is quite easy for football stars to make people hate them. There are plenty of divisive figures in football. There are players who are absolutely adored by fans of their club but hated by everyone else.

There are also players who are hated on for being unapologetic or playing dirty. Amid all this, there are a select few who are adored by everyone. Today, we take a look at five footballers who no one hates.

#5 Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Quite unlike the rest of the players on the list, Erling Haaland has no haters purely because he is a youngster who has been absolutely unstoppable and has made being a striker look like the most fun profession on the planet.

Just as endearing are Erling Haaland's interviews, which are quite candid and capture him at his awkward best. He has the footballing world at his feet now and it hasn't looked for a second like he takes any of it for granted.

The fact that he plays for a much admired club like Borussia Dortmund also helps and he might become more of a divisive figure in the years to come when he decides to move on. But until then, he will remain one of the footballers who has no haters.

#4 Son Heung-Min - Tottenham Hotspur

LASK v Tottenham Hotspur: Group J - UEFA Europa League

Whether it be protecting a mascot's head from the rain in the build-up to a match or breaking down at the sight of the damage he's done through a reckless tackle on Andre Gomes, there is simply no hating Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-Min.

One of the nicest guys in football, Son is often seen goofing about with a smile on his face. The fact that he is a top footballer definitely helps his case and it's nearly impossible to find someone who doesn't wish well for Son Heung-Min.

