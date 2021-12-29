5 footballers who have scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2021

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the flag bearers of modern football for more than a decade. The two have led a massive debate between fans all over the world about who is better. While Messi has gone one bit ahead with his seventh Ballon d'Or this year, Ronaldo has been on better form in the current campaign.

While the debate will never end, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as two of the greatest players of the modern generation. Both players have been serial goal scorers over the years, irrespective of the position they've operated at.

Ronaldo has scored 802 goals in his career while Messi has scored 758.

Some footballers have scored more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In 2021, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at their usual high standards. However, five footballers have left them behind when it comes to goals tally for the year. Even though Messi has scored 34 goals and Ronaldo has notched up 33 goals in 2021, there have been names with more goals.

#5 Karim Benzema

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Since moving as a highly-rated youngster from Lyon in 2009, the Frenchman has been a great performer for Real Madrid. Benzema has gone on to become one of the best forwards in Europe. He has always been a consistent scorer as he is an expert at holding the defender and then scoring with his impeccable finishing and positioning.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews Happy birthday to the one and only Karim Benzema who turned 34 today!



His stats for Madrid:



🏟 580 games.

⚽ 297 goals.

🅰 148 assists.

🏆4x UCL.

🏆4x UEFA Super Cup.

🏆4x Club World Cup.

🏆3x LaLiga.

🏆2x Copa del Rey.

🏆2x Spanish Super Cup.



One of the all time greats 👏 Happy birthday to the one and only Karim Benzema who turned 34 today!His stats for Madrid:🏟 580 games.⚽ 297 goals.🅰 148 assists.🏆4x UCL.🏆4x UEFA Super Cup.🏆4x Club World Cup.🏆3x LaLiga.🏆2x Copa del Rey.🏆2x Spanish Super Cup.One of the all time greats 👏 https://t.co/CnrhSU9SEu

Karim Benzema has been in terrific form throughout the year and has notched up 36 goals in 48 appearances. Although Real Madrid are still in a transitional phase, Benzema has ensured that the club don't fall behind their usual standards.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool have enjoyed a period of resurgence in the last few years under manager Jurgen Klopp. Mohamed Salah has been their superstar in successful chases of the Premier League and Champions League trophies in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The Egyptian winger is an incredibly creative player who relies on his pace and trickery. He is as good with his passes as he is with finding the back of the net.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Games: 44-41

Goals: 29-27

Assists: 10-5

Shots on target: 70-74

Chances created: 71-43

Take-ons completed: 60-57

Touches in opp. box: 388-229



7th and 6th. COMPARED: Mohamed Salah vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in league and European club competition in 2021:Games: 44-41Goals: 29-27Assists: 10-5Shots on target: 70-74Chances created: 71-43Take-ons completed: 60-57Touches in opp. box: 388-2297th and 6th. #BallondOr COMPARED: Mohamed Salah vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in league and European club competition in 2021:Games: 44-41Goals: 29-27Assists: 10-5Shots on target: 70-74Chances created: 71-43Take-ons completed: 60-57Touches in opp. box: 388-2297th and 6th. #BallondOr https://t.co/kI3yHuuRoI

Salah has been in terrific form ever since he joined Liverpool in 2017, but 2021 has been a big year. In a season riddled with injuries, especially in defense, Liverpool had to trade in as many goals.

Mohamed Salah led from the front with 37 goals from 51 matches. Salah may have been unable to win a major trophy with Liverpool this year. However, his goals were a big reason why Liverpool were able to qualify for Europe.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh