5 footballers who have showed elite mentality this season

We can talk tactics and strategies all we want, but at the end of the day, football is a simple game. The outcome of a match depends a lot on who shows more intent and who is willing to sink their teeth in, dig deep and leave it all out on the ground.

Suffice to say, mentality matters a lot when it comes to any sport at the highest level. Players ought to step out of their comfort zone at times to push themselves to the next level. There is never any shortage of examples of this in the world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five footballers who have shown elite mentality this season.

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric has been one of the stars of Real Madrid's 2021-22 season. The 36-year-old did not have a particularly memorable campaign last term and he was expected to start fading this season.

Real Madrid's midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Modric have dominated the Champions League in the past decade. However, Carlo Ancelotti's cautious approach in midfield has caused cracks to appear in Real Madrid's midfield this term.

Real Madrid were outplayed in the middle of the park by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Modric deserves a lot of credit for helping Real Madrid bounce back and beat PSG in the second leg.

He played an exceptional line-breaking pass to find Karim Benzema for Real Madrid's second goal of the night. Modric then turned in two excellent back-to-back performances against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as well, picking up an assist in each of the two legs.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Modric has scored three goals and provided nine assists. That's not bad for a 36-year-old who is supposedly in the twilight of his career, is it?

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka received a lot of unwarranted criticism after missing a crucial penalty for England in the shootout against Italy in the final of Euro 2020. Saka was just 19 years old at the time and it's difficult for young players to keep their heads up amidst so much criticism and scrutiny.

But Saka refused to be backed into a corner and although he did struggle in the initial stages of the season, he is absolutely balling right now for Arsenal. The Englishman is one of the most elegant attackers in the Premier League. He has been a difference maker for the Gunners several times this term.

He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

It should be no surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo on this list. Here is a man who has made a career out of silencing his critics and continues to stay true to his character even at the age of 37. Ronaldo was written off too quickly this season as well and was even called the 'problem' at Manchester United.

However, the Portuguese international has silenced his doubters once again. He has now scored two hat-tricks in the Premier League this season. Ronaldo's first hat-trick of the season came against Tottenham Hotspur in a game that United won 3-2.

His second hat-trick came against Norwich City on April 16 and it was his goals that helped Manchester United beat the Canaries 3-2. Ronaldo also produced multiple rescue acts for the Red Devils in the Champions League group stage.

He scored late winners against the likes of Villarreal and Atalanta and his elite mentality has been on show once again this season.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was in sublime form for Liverpool in the first half of the season. It looked like nothing could impede the Egyptian international's momentum. However, losing the AFCON 2021 final and then failing to qualify for the World Cup seemed to have an adverse effect on his form.

The contract standoff with Liverpool has definitely not helped either. In the 10 matches before the Merseysiders' Premier League showdown against Manchester United last weekend, Salah scored just one goal and provided one assist.

The derby against the Red Devils on April 19 was going to be very important in the race for the Premier League title. Salah's dip in form was starting to become a cause for concern but the 29-year-old responded in the manner one would expect elite footballers to.

He bagged a brace and picked up one assist as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield. Salah has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema is having the best season of his Real Madrid career at the age of 34. His importance has never been as apparent as it has been this term, with Real Madrid looking bereft of ideas in the final third whenever he has been absent.

The Frenchman has had to play second-fiddle to the superstars that Real Madrid have housed in the past decade. He has played whatever role the club has wanted him to play without complaining and has now become an iconic figure in Madrid.

Real Madrid were losing 2-0 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 with 30 minutes remaining in the second leg. That's when Benzema decided to take the game by the scruff of its neck. He scored a 17-minute hat-trick to almost single-handedly drag Real Madrid to the quarter-finals.

He didn't stop there. Benzema scored a spectacular hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of Real Madrid's quarter-final tie. They won the first leg 3-1. But the Blues weren't going to sit down and take those punches and they responded strongly, racing to a 3-0 lead in the second leg.

Rodrygo Goes pulled one back in the 80th minute for Real Madrid to force the game into extra-time. Six minutes into extra-time, Benzema delivered the final blow to Chelsea with a lovely header. Real Madrid won the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The Frenchman has truly shown his class this season. He has scored 39 goals and provided 13 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

