5 footballers who surpassed the legacy of their fathers

It can go two ways when a son follows in the footsteps of his father to become a footballer. Either you go the Neymar way and become one of the most sought-after footballers in the world with your father-cum-former-footballer becoming your manager, or you become someone like Jordi Cruyff, a top-level player who never quite escaped the shadow of his genius father, Johan Cruyff.

Like many other skills, the beautiful game also runs in the blood, and with Paolo Maldini's son Daniel Maldini becoming the latest footballer to follow in his father's footsteps, it seems like the right time to take a look at five footballers who went past the legacy of their fathers.

Note: This list isn't in any particular order

Footballers who surpassed the legacy of their fathers

#5 Oliver Kahn

A legendary goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn was the best in the business in his prime, playing a huge part in Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga and helping them to European glory. His Golden Ball-winning performance in the 2002 World Cup could only take Germany to the second place as even the mighty Kahn had to bow to the brilliance of Ronaldo and co.

Kahn's father, Rolf, also played professionally for Karlsruher FC, where Kahn began his career as well as at youth level for Germany. Oliver's brother was also a professional footballer but it is safe to say that he is the best footballer in the family.

#4 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's multi-million move to Real Madrid is yet to work out but he remains one of the best-attacking footballers in the world right now. Hazard's silken skills and exploits with Chelsea and Belgium have already established his legacy.

Hazard belongs to a complete football family, with his father, Thierry, having played professional club football in Belgium as a defensive midfielder and his mother, Carine, having also played as a striker. Eden's brother Thorgan needs no introduction while their other two siblings, Kylian and Ethan, are also footballers.