5 footballers who have transformed their careers this season

Some of these footballers have silenced their critics and risen from the dust while others have had breakout seasons.

One great thing about football is that we can never predict from where or from whom a moment of brilliance is going to come. The beautiful game has embraced many an unlikely hero and it continues to do so. It is the unpredictability that gets us hooked after all.

This season hasn't been much different either. Players who were written off and told they did not belong at the highest level have silenced their critics. Youngsters who were not even heard of have broken onto the scene and have grabbed the opportunity to shine by the scruff of its neck.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five footballers who have absolutely transformed their careers this season.

#5 Amine Gouiri - OGC Nice

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v OGC Nice: Group C - UEFA Europa League

After finishing fifth in the Ligue 1 table in the 2019-20 season, Nice have followed it up with a rather bleak campaign. But they are still just about hanging in the top half of the table thanks to an unlikely hero in 21-year-old French striker Amine Gouiri.

The youngster, who joined Nice from Olympique Lyon last summer, has been outstanding this season and has fired on all cylinders. With 16 goals and six assists to his name across all competitions this campaign, Gouiri has been the Ligue 1 outfit's best player.

After realizing that the competition at Lyon for a starting berth was going to be unforgiving for a while, Gouiri did the right thing in securing a move to Nice. His style of play is similar to Mohamed Salah's and he loves driving in from the left-flank and does not operate as an out-and-out forward.

Advertisement

He has shown a lot of maturity at such a young age and he is one player to keep an eye out for in the seasons to come.

😏 Most possession won in the attacking third per league in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 26

🇪🇸 Kike Garcia (Eibar) - 37

🇮🇹 Lautaro Martinez (Inter) - 26

🇩🇪 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) - 36

🇫🇷 Amine Gouiri (Nice) - 30 pic.twitter.com/mIZBl40XCV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 2, 2021

#4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the Premier League by storm in the early bits of the season when it looked like he couldn't stop scoring. His form has dwindled a bit in the second half of the season but he could very well end thus Premier League campaign with 20 goals to his name.

Advertisement

The Evertonian earned his first international cap this season and has fared well for the Three Lions so far. He had a decent 2019-20 season but he has added so much to his game this time around. Calvert-Lewin has become a genuine aerial threat and his leaps and airtime are things to behold.

He has scored 23 goals in all competitions for both club and country this season and at 24-years-old, he has a long way to go and certainly packs the skillset to make the most of it as well.

14 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 14 Premier League goals have been worth 14 points to Everton this season, the most points a player has won their club this season. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/M9zl8Uhjne — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT