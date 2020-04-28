5 footballers who have let themselves down during the coronavirus pandemic

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Let's be honest, there aren't many of us who haven't forwarded some sort of meme or made an offhand comment since the beginning of the outbreak; especially before the true gravity of the virus was recognized. But, unlike this lot, most of us are not in the public eye and idolized by millions around the globe.

On the flip side, most of us don't have millions in the bank to entertain ourselves or haven't gone from the middle of a hectic season to being completely idle.

It's safe to surmise that these are not the only footballers who have misbehaved during the pandemic but are simply the ones unfortunate enough to have been caught. I don't think any long term grudges will be held as most followed up their errors with immediate apologies and hopefully deterred others from acting similarly.

5. Diego Costa

The pugnacious frontman is known for terrifying defenses but it was the cameramen and media representatives who got a fright after Atletico Madrid dumped Liverpool out of this season's Champions League.

Diego Costa coughed in the direction of the group who had gathered in Anfield's mixed zone waiting for the players to emerge. The former Chelsea man wore a smirk and it was designed as a harmless prank.

Unsurprisingly, Atletico condemned the striker:

'Obviously Diego's actions were unfortunate and the club condemns his action,' Atletico told CNN. 'It's a pity that some people find it difficult to understand the significance of this crisis. The player has repented and apologized when he realized his mistake.'

At best it was poor humor and at worst it was reckless and potentially dangerous. It certainly didn't set a good example as the world was being urged to take the pandemic more seriously.