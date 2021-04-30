5 footballers who could win the Ballon d'Or in 2025

Widely regarded as the most prestigious personal accolade in world football, the Ballon d'Or is a prize that every footballer would love to get his hands on. The award has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, with the pair winning it nine times in the past 10 years.

The two legendary attackers have won the award a staggering 11 times between them, with Lionel Messi holding the record for most Ballon d'Or triumphs in football history by getting his hands on the prize for the sixth time in 2019. The 2020 edition of the award was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many left that it wouldn't be a level playing field due to the circumstances involved.

Robert Lewandowski was believed to be the frontrunner for the award for his role in Bayern Munich's historic treble-winning season and will feel hard done by for missing out on the coveted prize.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo approaching the twilight years of their careers, who will take over the reins from the two legendary footballers? That brings us to another question - in 2025, what will the world of football look like? Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 and 40 years old respectively, so they are unlikely to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or four years down the line.

There are no certainties when it comes to the beautiful game, but here are five players who could potentially win the award in the year 2025. A footballer's growth is never linear and a lot could change in the next four years, but predictions such as these will make for interesting reading a few years down the line.

#5 Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Ansu Fati's phenomenal rise to stardom was a bright spark in what was an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign for Barcelona. The Catalan giants finished trophyless and sacked two managers before eventually appointing Ronald Koeman at the end of the season and suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

How vital is it that Barcelona tie Ansu Fati down for his long-term future? — 90min (@90min_Football) April 24, 2021

However, Fati's emergence turned out to be a silver lining, as the Spanish teenager burst onto the scene and took the world by storm with his performances. He became the youngest goalscorer in Barcelona's history and quickly made his mark in Europe, as he notched up goals in the UCL and also received his first international cap for Spain.

The 18-year-old has the world at his feet and could be in contention for the biggest prize if he carries on developing at a steady rate.

#4 Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland has made the world take notice of him with his goalscoring exploits and is likely to seal a big-money move to one of Europe's biggest clubs in the coming years. The Norwegian striker already has 20 goals in 16 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and is all set to break several goalscoring records over the course of his career.

25 league goals and counting for Erling Haaland this season ⚡ pic.twitter.com/52Ppt9EjiL — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2021

Known for his finishing ability, predatory instinct and movement in and around the penalty area, Haaland is deceptively quick for someone of his stature and is one of the most feared strikers in the world.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea have thrown their hats out for his signature and it remains to be seen where he lands up.

