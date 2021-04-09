5 footballing personalities who picked Ronaldo Nazario over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness cannot be overstated, as the two legendary footballers have dominated the modern era of the beautiful game. However, Ronaldo Nazario is another player whose name has been brought up in the greatest of all-time debates, with the Brazilian hailed as one of the most naturally gifted players in history.

El Fenomeno truly was one of a kind and won a staggering number of personal and team accolades despite enduring an injury-laden career. Ronaldo represented Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan amongst other clubs, while he also etched his name in Brazil's history as one of Selecao's finest goalscorers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined the modern era of football

The current generation of fans and footballers will be quick to rate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo above the Brazilian, but it could be argued that El Fenomeno could have had a much better career if it wasn't for his injury troubles.

Lionel Messi's brilliant comments about Ronaldo Nazario gave the younger generation some much-needed perspective, as the Argentine referred to him as one of his idols.

“Ronaldo was my hero. He was the best striker I’ve ever seen. He was so fast he could score from nothing, and could shoot the ball better than anyone.”

On that note, here are five famous footballing figures who picked the Brazilian great over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is someone who has rubbed shoulders with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Swedish striker described Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest footballer of all time when quizzed about the matter.

Ronaldo Nazario on Zlatan Ibrahimović:" He has always said he considers me an idol, I consider him perhaps a unique case, an example that is good for football. Even if I hadn’t had all the injuries I’ve had, I would never have reached 40 years like him. Never.” pic.twitter.com/2iIs8JKB1s — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 18, 2021

Speaking to Discovery Plus (quotes via Planet Football), the AC Milan star spoke glowingly about the two-time World Cup winner.

"I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon'. I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him."

"The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

While Ibrahimovic has faced Cristiano Ronaldo a handful of times for club and country, he was teammates with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The Swedish star has never been afraid to speak his mind and once again made a bold choice about the age-old debate.

#4 Jose Mourinho

Hailed as one of the greatest managers of all time, Jose Mourinho is one of the most talked-about figures in world football. The Portuguese great coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and also had the opportunity to watch Ronaldo Nazario at Barcelona while he was Bobby Robson's assistant.

Jose Mourinho believes Ronaldo Nazario is the most talented player he has ever seen 🗣



"Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers and remained at the top every day for 15 years



However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses @Ronaldo" pic.twitter.com/cakErtsSLo — Mike Whittaker (@Don_Nerazzurri) October 12, 2019

As for Lionel Messi, Mourinho has come up against the diminutive Argentine several times in his career, but the Tottenham Hotspur boss singled out the former Brazilian striker for special praise when he spoke to Spanish newspaper AS.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years."

"However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo. When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field."

"Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

