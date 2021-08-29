5 transfers you might have missed this summer

This summer's ongoing transfer window has been extravagant and astonishing. We have already witnessed two unthinkable mega-transfers of Lionel Messi to PSG and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. Meanwhile, a bid from Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe has added more glamor this summer.

The summer transfer window brings hundreds of transfers of footballers from their clubs across the world. Amidst all the staggering transfer headlines, there are a few acquisitions that go unnoticed and are unobtrusive.

In this article, we will look at 5 transfers you might have overlooked.

#.5 Toby Alderweireld to Al Duhail SC

Toby Alderweireld signed for Qatari club Al Duhail

After six years of exemplary service, it was surprising to see Toby Alderweireld leave Spurs with very little fanfare.

The former Spurs player of the year's performances had slipped in recent years following Mauricio Pochettino's departure but at his best, the Belgian was comfortably in the conversation for the league's best centre-backs.

Take the 2016-17 season as an example, where Spurs conceded just 26 league goals, a figure bettered by only once by the last 10 Premier League winners. During that season, Alderweireld, playing alongside his long-term partner Vertonghen, was truly exceptional.

It was a great shame to see Spurs' one of the greatest defenders slipping out of the door for a Qatari club when he still had two years left on his contract.

Although with his new side having won seven out of the last ten Qatari titles, the 32-old year should finally get his hands on some silverware.

#4. Kaio Jorge to Juventus

2020 Brasileirao Series A: Gremio v Santos Play Behind Closed Doors Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) Pandemic

With much of the transfer talk in Serie A focusing on outgoings with stars like Ronaldo, Lukaku and De Paul heading towards their new clubs, it might have escaped everyone's notice that Juventus have signed one of Brazil's most promising talents.

Jorge was promoted to Santos under-20 squad in 2017 when he was aged 15. A year later he made his first-team debut. After starring during the Under-17 World Cup in 2019 scoring 5 goals, more first-team appearances followed. He finished his time in Brazil with 17 goals to his name.

He is capable of playing across the front line and is likened to Bobby Firmino in terms of his work rate. The 19-year old is seen as the perfect long-term foil for Chiesa and Bernadeschi.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra