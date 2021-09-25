5 foreign defenders with the best start to the Premier League season (2021-22)

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to the Premier League, everyone is talking about the golden boot race. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane will no doubt have to step up their game. But it's not just the attacking superstars in the Premier League that are attracting attention. Defenders in the English top-flight are as good as any other league in Europe.

Few Premier League defenders have been excellent this season

In fact, some of these defenders have made the headlines with their excellent performances this term. From defenders returning after long-term injuries to certain others reviving their careers, the Premier League has seen it all so far.

On that note, here are five foreign defenders who have enjoyed the best possible start to the 2021-22 Premier League season:

#5 Ethan Pinnock

Pinnock (left) grabbed the assist for Brentford's first ever Premier League goal

Brentford's meteoric rise through the English divisions into the Premier League has been quite phenomenal. Many curious eyes were looking forward to the Bees' showing in the Premier League and whether they'll be able to keep up with the best in the English top-flight.

Five games into their first ever season in the Premier League, Brentford have proved they are no underdogs. Centre-back Ethan Pinnock has been central to their strong character and resilience.

Last year in the Championship, Pinnock made more attempts on goal than any other fellow defender in the team. It's difficult to believe that six years ago he was playing non-league football at Dulwich Hamlet.

The Jamaica international has been really calm under pressure and is gifted with great control of the ball at his feet. Thomas Frank demands his centre-backs play out from the back and Pinnock is quite comfortable driving his team forward.

He has played more passes than Pontus Jansson and Kristoffer Ajer, who both play alongside him in the back-three. The Brentford centre-back has started all five games for his side and although it's very unusual for a defender, he is yet to concede a foul in the Premier League.

Pinnock also registered the assist for Brentford's first ever Premier League goal when he supplied Sergio Canos in the opening day triumph over Arsenal.

#4 Marcos Alonso

Alonso scored Chelsea's first goal of their Premier League campaign

As if Marcus Alonso wearing a Chelsea shirt this year wasn't unexpected enough, he has now become a regular starter in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. The Spaniard's attacking instincts, paired with an eye for goals, has propelled him above Ben Chilwell in the pecking order.

The left-back has long been criticized for being fragile in his defending. However, regular game time under Tuchel has seen him fare better in one-on-one situations, even if only slightly. As Chelsea continue to stick to a 3-4-3 system, it has become crucial that their full-backs commit completely going forward.

Alonso has already scored a goal and assisted one. With a strong target man like Romelu Lukaku, the Spanish left-back's ability to hurl crosses into the area has become even more of a threat. Considering the limited defensive duties expected of him, Alonso will hope to express himself this season as Chelsea prepare to challenge for the Premier League title.

