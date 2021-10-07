5 foreign players with the highest goal contributions in Premier League history

Over the years, the Premier League has seen some great players come and contribute a plethora of goals. Many of those great players include foreigners, who have left their mark in England's top division.

The likes of Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, David Silva and many others have contributed significantly in the Premier League when it comes to goals.

Premier League has always attracted top foreign talent

The English top-flight has consistently attracted top foreign talent. One fine example in this case is that of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder has not only been a fine creator but has also been amongst the goals at regular intervals.

It is players like him and many others that have helped the Premier League become the entertaining league that is. On that note, we take a look at five of the top foreigners who have made the most goal contributions in the history of the league:

#5 Nicolas Anelka (173 goals)

Nicolas Anelka has played for a number of clubs in the Premier League. He started out with Arsenal when he joined them in the summer of 1997. After having limited chances in his first season, he turned it around in the 1998-99 season, becoming the club's top scorer with 17 Premier League goals.

The French striker then went on to join Real Madrid in the summer of 1999 before returning to Paris Saint-Germain for a second spell. He was loaned out to Liverpool for the remainder of the 2001-02 season, later joining Manchester City, where he scored 37 goals in 89 appearances.

Anelka also played for Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. With his quick feet, good off-the-ball movement and smart finishing abilities, the former Arsenal man is a well-known name in the league. In his entire time in England, the Frenchman scored 125 goals and assisted in 48 others, contributing a total of 173 goals.

#4 Robin Van Persie (197 goals)

Robin van Persie was signed by Arsenal from Feyenoord to replace the departing Dennis Bergkamp in 2004. The then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger intended to turn the Dutch winger into a striker just as he had done with Thierry Henry.

With his sweet left foot, superb technique and an amazing eye for goal, Van Persie proved to be a lethal weapon in front of the goal. The Dutchman had the talent to generate a lot of power with his shots and was therefore very clinical. During his time with the Gunners, the former Feyenoord attacker scored 96 goals in 194 Premier League appearances.

Top 10 Premier League @Top10PL Robin van Persie PL stats for Arsenal (2004-12):🏟 194 matches

⚽️ 96 goals

👟 39 assists

⏳ 116 minutes per goal

In the summer of 2012, Van Persie shocked everyone as he decided to join rivals Manchester United in a bid to win the league title. He was successful in achieving that in the 2012-13 season as he contributed 35 goals that very season. During his Premier League tenure, the Flying Dutchman contributed 197 goals, scoring 144 and assisting in 53 others across his spells at Arsenal and Manchester United.

