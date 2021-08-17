5 forgotten football stars who deserve another chance

Football can produce surprises like few other sports. Sometimes, a relatively unknown player surprises everyone with an impressive display and other times, a highly rated star could struggle to find his form.

That said, highly rated footballers don't always live up to their potential. Sometimes a big money move to a bigger club could fail to bear fruit. Lack of game time, injury issues, or a substandard run of form can lead to a promising player's downfall.

But a barren stint at a club should never put a player's talent in question. Every footballer needs a second chance to showcase their class and make a statement.

With that in mind, we look at five footballers who are currently on the fringes of their respective clubs and need second chances.

#5. Divock Origi

Divock Origi, the hero of the 2019 Champions League final, has found himself on the fringes of the first team. The Liverpool forward joined the club in 2014 and has made 157 appearances, scoring 35 goals and assisting 14. 60 per cent of his appearances were off the bench.

The highlight of his career is undoubtedly the 2018-19 Champions League. He found the net twice in a historic 4-0 comeback victory over Barcelona in the semifinals. Origi wrote his name in lights once again with a goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the final. The Belgian footballer has contributed to some memorable moments in Merseyside. He netted the 96th-minute winner against arch-rival Everton in 2018.

Yet, the 26-year-old is out of the picture at Anfield. He played just 181 league minutes last term and his only goal was in the League Cup. The former Lille man has been linked with Leeds and Crystal Palace. He needs to get out while he can or risk spending another season on the sidelines under Klopp.

#4. Isco

Yet another Champions League winner, Isco was once considered one of the best prospects in world football. But he has indeed failed to live up to the expectations.

The Spanish playmaker joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 and was an instant success, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine in his first season. But over the years, the 29-year-old footballer has struggled to cement his place in the first team. He hasn't contributed over 10 goals in a season since 2016-17.

The former Valencia man is experiencing his longest-ever goal drought, having last scored in February 2020. His creative numbers aren't much better either, with just two assists in 29 appearances last season.

The Spaniard has been short of game time, starting just eight games in La Liga last term. With just a year left on his contract, the footballer is attracting interest from Arsenal. The Gunners were hopeful of signing fellow Los Blancos midfielder Martin Odegaard following his loan last season. But reports suggest that Carlo Ancelotti is keen to keep him in Spain, which could see Mikel Arteta turn his attention to Isco.

The Andalusian midfielder has spent eight years in Spain and a move to the Premier League could be exactly what he needs.

