5 forgotten Premier League players who need to leave their club in January

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.12K // 21 Sep 2018, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are just five games into the Premier League season, and already the table is beginning to take shape. We have already seen which teams are well set up for a good season, and those who are going to struggle towards the lower end of the table.

The two teams that have made perfect starts to the season are Chelsea and Liverpool, winning all five of their games. The Blues have adapted well to life under Maurizio Sarri, while Liverpool will have expected a fast start having spent big in the summer.

Manchester City have started where they left off last season, making an unbeaten start in the league. It has been a different story on the other side of Manchester, as it has been a tough start for United, and the pressure is growing on Jose Mourinho.

At the other end of the table, West Ham lost every one of their first four games, before picking up an impressive win over Everton at Goodison Park. Burnley, Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City have also started slowly, and none of the four have won yet this season.

There have been some impressive individual performances as well so far this season, with both Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk attracting attention. However, there have been players who we haven’t really seen much of, and need to try and force a move away from their clubs come the January transfer window.

#1 Victor Moses (Chelsea)

Moses has seen very little action this season

It’s a shame to see Victor Moses on this list, as he had three spells away from Chelsea on loan in an attempt to earn a chance back at Stamford Bridge. He finally got that under Antonio Conte in 2016, and he shone in the Italian’s 3-4-3 system, reinventing himself as a right wing back. He was a key player in Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season, and remained first choice the following year, despite the £21 million purchase of Davide Zappacosta.

However, he has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli manager has switched to a 4-3-3, and there isn’t really a place for Moses in the side. He isn’t good enough to play as a right back, and he is behind Willian and Pedro as far as a spot on the right wing is concerned. It is a shame, but he will have to leave Chelsea for the sort of first-team action he is looking for, because it seems unlikely that he will get that at Stamford Bridge.

1 / 5 NEXT