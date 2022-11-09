5 most in-form players heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

We are less than two weeks away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Football's showpiece event will kick off on 20 November. National teams have started announcing their squads for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and we're starting to get an idea of how teams might line up at the tournament.

Some of the very best players in the game are heading into the tournament in red hot form. Naturally, teams will be reliant on such players to deliver on the big stage and we fully expect them to as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most in-form players heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde has burgeoned into a world-class footballer under Carlo Ancelotti. The versatile Uruguay international has been one of the most in-form players for Real Madrid in the opening stages of the 2022-23 season.

The improvement he has shown over the last few months has been massive. He had a total of three goal contributions in 48 games in all competitions last term. The 24-year-old already has 12 goal contributions in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

He will undoubtedly be Uruguay's main man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his form will be key as they prepare to navigate a tricky group.

#4 Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar missed a major chunk of the 2021-22 season due to injuries. He couldn't play to the best of his capabilities last term and it looked like he was quickly falling out of favor with the Parc des Princes faithful. But Neymar has returned to his best with a vengeance this season.

The 30-year-old has got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season and looks to be operating at the peak of his powers. In his last four games for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has scored four goals and provided two assists.

In 19 appearances across all competitions for Christopher Galtier's men so far this season, he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists. Neymar will be playing with a raft of exciting attackers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is expected to work his magic at the tournament.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne continues to be the best playmaker in Europe with his exploits for Manchester City. The Belgium international has been in sublime form in the new season and will once again be crucial to the Red Devils' chances at a World Cup tournament.

De Bruyne has created 14 big chances in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season. He has also made 13 recoveries in the final third, the joint-most of any player in the Premier League so far this term. Suffice to say, De Bruyne is a force to be reckoned with in midfield and the attacking third.

He has scored three goals and provided 13 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Manchester City.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe, the crown prince of football, has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain of late. The French forward has terrorized opponents with his blistering pace, trickery and ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

He is very often the difference maker for PSG in the final third and will be France's most in-form player heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe has been in great form in the Champions League as well and is the joint-top goalscorer in the group stages with seven goals.

In 19 appearances across all competitions for PSG, Mbappe has scored 18 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

The GOAT is arguably the most in-form player in the world ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi will be looking to complete football by leading Argentina to World Cup glory this time. After an underwhelming debut campaign at PSG, Messi has regained his form and is looking as menacing as ever.

Operating in a slightly more withdrawn role, Messi has doubled down on his playmaking abilities without compromising on his goalscoring form. In 18 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, the 35-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

Messi has also been in excellent form for Argentina of late and has scored a whopping nine goals in his last three appearances on the international front.

