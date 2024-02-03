5 most in form players in the Premier League right now (Feb 2024)

The 2023-24 Premier League season is about to enter its business end with the calendar now moving to February.

Liverpool, defending champions Manchester City, north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur constitute the current top four. Everton, Burnley, and Sheffield United are the bottom three sides in the league table.

With the competition getting fierce, players are turning up their performances a notch. A few have dazzled fans with some spectacular displays in recent weeks.

In this listicle, we rank the five most in-form Premier League players at the moment (February 2024).

#5 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer in action

Since his reported £45 million summer transfer from Manchester City, Cole Palmer has been a reliable player for an underperforming Chelsea side.

As a unit, Mauricio Pochettino's team has struggled and are currently 10th in the league (31 points from 22 matches).

Palmer, though, has been a rare bright spark for the Blues. In his last five Premier League appearances, Palmer has scored four goals and has laid out two assists for his teammates.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has proven to be decisive for the London club, helping them win three of the last five league matches.

#4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Villa's Ollie Watkins

Unai Emery's Aston Villa side have been the surprise package of the Premier League this season. The Villans are currently fifth in the league with 43 points from 22 games.

Ollie Watkins has turned out to be the backbone of the team's attack. He has put on some quality performances and has racked up 10 goals and 10 assists in 22 league appearances (as per Transfermarkt).

While Villa have had a rough run in their last five Premier League games, winning only one, Watkins has kept up his levels. The centre-forward scored the solitary goal for Emery's side during the 1-3 home defeat against Newcastle United on January 30.

Watkin's form would be crucial as Emery's side look to seal a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

#3 Dominic Solanke (A.F.C Bournemouth)

Dominic Solanke against West Ham

Bournemouth's Dominick Solanke has been simply spectacular this season. He has scored 13 league goals, only behind Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland (14 goals).

Solanke has led the charge for a Bournemouth team that are currently 12th in the league (26 points from 21 matches). The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has rejuvenated his career this season.

Solanke won the Premier League Player of the Month award in December after scoring six goals in as many games, helping Bournemouth rack up four wins.

He has netted five goals in his last five league appearances, helping The Cherries pick up seven points (two wins, one draw, two defeats). The 26-year-old has proven his ability to find the back of the net consistently.

Contesting Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot, that too playing for Bournemouth, is not an easy task.

#2 Rodri (Manchester City)

City midfielder Rodri

While Manchester City is a team full of superstars, Spaniard Rodri makes the bunch tik in perfect harmony. A midfield general by trait, Rodri controls the tempo of a game like very few can.

He has missed three Premier League games this season, all due to suspensions. The 27-year-old, who scored the winner in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan last season, has started all of the other 18 games.

Rodri leads the chart for the most passes completed in the league this season (1,922). He has contributed to City's attack as well, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Rodri has scored two goals and has laid out an assist in his last five appearances, helping the defending champions get four wins (another draw). The defensive midfielder's availability is a major factor in City's bid to retain their status as the English champions.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently second in the table (46 points from 21 matches), trailing league leaders Liverpool by a point with a game in hand.

#1 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Diogo Jota

Since returning from a muscle injury in late December, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has shown why he is considered one of the best finishers around.

With Mohamed Salah absent due to AFCON (where he sustained an injury), Jurgen Klopp needed someone to step up in the attack. Portugal international Jota has done just that.

Jota has made four league appearances since his injury return, scoring four goals and providing two assists. The 27-year-old forward has chipped in crucial goals for his side, who have won all of their last four games.

Liverpool are currently leading the race for the Premier League title with 51 points from 22 games. Given Mohamed Salah is sidelined with a hamstring injury, Jota firing on all cylinders should be a massive sigh of relief for Klopp.

